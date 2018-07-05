El mandatario estadounidense Donald Trump anunció este jueves que aceptó la renuncia de su jefe de Medioambiente, Scott Pruitt, tras meses de investigaciones sobre sus prácticas controvertidas al frente de la agencia.
"He aceptado la renuncia de Scott Pruitt como jefe de la Agencia de Protección Medioambiental (EPA). En ella, Scott ha hecho un trabajo sobresaliente y siempre estaré agradecido por esto", aseguró el mandatario en su cuenta de Twitter.
…on Monday assume duties as the acting Administrator of the EPA. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!
