Después de haber sido protagonista de un escandaloso suceso en una velada de Bellator, el peleador irlandés Conor McGregor tuvo que pedir disculpas. La estrella del UFC pidió perdón en las redes sociales por pelearse con los árbitros tras ingresar al octógono para felicitar a un amigo que acababa de ganar su combate.
"Me disculpo sinceramente por mi comportamiento en la pelea del fin de semana pasado en Dubín. Mientras trataba de apoyar a un compañero y amigo leal, dejé que mis emociones me llevaran y me comporté mal. Como un campeón del UFC, productor ejecutivo, modelo a seguir y figura pública, debo mantener estándares más altos para mi mismo", lamentó McGregor a través de una publicación en su cuenta de Instagram.
I sincerely apologize for my behavior at last weekends fight event in Dublin. While trying to support a loyal teammate and friend, I let my emotions get the best of me and acted out of line. As a multiple weight UFC champion, executive producer, role model and public figure, I must hold myself to a higher standard. The referee Marc Godard was making a horrendous decision in trying to pick an unconscious fighter up off the floor and force the fight to continue into the second round. Even against the wishes of the said fighters coach. The fight was over. After witnessing my fighter in a fight where the worst happened and the opponent passed away from his injuries on the night, I thought the worst was about to happen again, and I lost it and over reacted. I am sorry to everyone. I sincerely apologize to the Director of the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation, Mike Mazzulli, all the officials and staff working the event, Andy Ryan and his fighter John, two stonch ones that put up a great fight every time. That side will always have my respect, and lastly every one of my fans. I love yous all! I’ve always learned from my mistakes and this will be no different.
McGregor estuvo presente en la velada desarrollada en Dublin porque fue a darle su apoyo a Charlie Ward, a quien quiso saludar al término de su pelea. Según explicó, su enojo fue provocado por la actitud del árbitro con el perdedor: "El árbitro Marc Godard tomó la horrenda decisión de tratar de levantar a un luchador del suelo para que la pelea continuase. A pesar de que los entrenadores de dicho luchador ya habían pedido que esto no se hiciese. La pelea había acabado."
Finalmente, The Notorius reiteró sus disculpas. "Me disculpo sinceramente con la personas que trabajaron en el evento, los directores, y los luchadores. Siempre tendrán mi respeto y por último a mis fans, los quiero mucho. Aprenderé de mis errores", concluyó.
LEA MÁS:
Comentarios