Still extremely proud of this moment! I released my Purple Iridescent Powder at the top of the year and it is still available at @maccosmetics. Thank you to everyone who’s been tagging in photos of them wearing my product showing how versatile it can be. Go grab it before it’s gone!

A post shared by The Purple Unicorn (@justineskye) on Oct 20, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT