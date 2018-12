View this post on Instagram

Yaima Carrazana (Cuba), working with various artistic modalities such as painting, performance, installation and video, dedicates herself to the dialogue with contemporary art, – what is art and what is not – and with history – political, social and cultural – based on the receptivity of the work of art in a globalized world. Her work was exhibited at Biennials and important museums around the world. The Proyecto Visible – in collaboration with the curator Jesús Fuenmayor – presents four outstanding and emerging Latin American artists interested in "failures, noises or interruptions" in the art world. Besides these artists, the project will also present works by renowned figures of contemporary art that will contribute to generate a dialogue between them. The four artists selected by Fuenmayor and invited by Proyecto Visible are Yaima Carrazana (CUBA-HOLANDA), Ilich Castillo (ECUADOR), Oscar Pabón (VENEZUELA-SPAIN) and Yuli Yamagata (BRAZIL).

Proyecto Visible
Yaima Carrazana
Declaration Letter, 2016
Oil on canvas
100 x 70 cm