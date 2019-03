Vogue Brazil’s Style Director Donata Meirelles had a very disgusting 50th birthday party theme last night

There appears to be a Brazilian slave + master theme. Mucamas (house slaves), who were very clearly darker complexioned, were posed as props alongside guests #DoShow50 pic.twitter.com/NrEY4nJuF8

— Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) February 9, 2019