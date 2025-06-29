La Policía británica examinará vídeos de varios conciertos en el festival de Glastonbury en busca de delitos

La Policía de los condados de Avon y Somerset ha anunciado que analizará vídeos de ciertos conciertos que han tenido lugar en el festival de música de Glastonbury, que supera los 100.000 asistentes cada año y acoge a artistas internacionales, tras los comentarios realizados por los grupos Kneecap y Bob Vylan en los que se han escuchado cánticos pro-palestinos y en contra de Israel.

"Estamos al tanto de los comentarios realizados por los artistas en el escenario 'West Holts' en el festival de Glastonbury esta tarde. Los oficiales evaluarán las pruebas en video para determinar si se ha cometido algún delito que requiera una investigación criminal", ha sostenido la fuerza policial británica desde su cuenta oficial de la red social X.

En concreto, el rapero Bobby Vylan, del dúo de rap punk Bob Vylan, ha coreado ante la multitud del festival cánticos como "¡Libertad, libertad para Palestina!" y "¡Muerte, muerte a las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel!".

Por su parte, el grupo de rap irlandés Kneecap ha incitado a los asistentes a su concierto a provocar "disturbios" en la próxima cita que uno de sus miembros tiene con la Justicia de Reino Unido. La citación judicial de Mo Chara, cuyo nombre real es Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (transcrito en la denuncia como Liam O'Hanna) --miembro de la banda--, responde a la exhibición de una bandera del partido-milicia chií libanés Hezbolá en un concierto celebrado en la capital británica el 21 de noviembre de 2024.

Con anterioridad a la celebración del festival, el primer ministro de Reino Unido, Keir Starmer, había pedido la cancelación del concierto de Kneecap al no considerarla "apropiada".

"El primer ministro de su país, no el mío, dijo que no quería que tocáramos, así que al diablo con Keir Starmer", ha mencionado en el propio concierto otro de los miembros del grupo de rap, Caillerain, en referencia a la reunificacion de Irlanda y la salida del Gobierno británico de Irlanda del Norte, postura política que defiende el grupo.

URGENTE: Police assessing videos of Kneecap and Bob Vylan's Glastonbury sets

London (PA Media/dpa) - Police are assessing videos of comments made by acts Bob Vylan and Kneecap at Glastonbury to decide whether any offences may have been committed.

Rapper Bobby Vylan, of rap punk duo Bob Vylan, led crowds on the festival's West Holts Stage in chants of: "Free, free Palestine" and: "Death, death to the IDF," before a member of Irish rap trio Kneecap suggested fans "start a riot" outside his bandmate's upcoming court appearance.

In a post on social media, Avon and Somerset Police said: "We are aware of the comments made by acts on the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury Festival this afternoon.

"Video evidence will be assessed by officers to determine whether any offences may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation."

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has spoken to the BBC director general about Bob Vylan's performance, a government spokesperson said.

They added: "We strongly condemn the threatening comments made by Bob Vylan at Glastonbury.

"The culture secretary has spoken to the BBC director general to seek an urgent explanation about what due diligence it carried out ahead of the Bob Vylan performance, and welcomes the decision not to re-broadcast it on BBC iPlayer."

A BBC spokesperson said: "Some of the comments made during Bob Vylan's set were deeply offensive. During this live stream on iPlayer, which reflected what was happening on stage, a warning was issued on screen about the very strong and discriminatory language. We have no plans to make the performance available on demand."

Kneecap, who hail from Belfast, have been in the headlines after member Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged with a terror offence.

In reference to his bandmate's upcoming court date, Naoise O Caireallain, who performs under the name Moglai Bap, said they would "start a riot outside the courts," before clarifying: "No riots just love and support, and support for Palestine."

In the run-up to the festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, several politicians called for Kneecap to be removed from the line-up and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said their performance would not be "appropriate."

During the performance Caireallain said: "The prime minister of your country, not mine, said he didn't want us to play, so f*** Keir Starmer."

He also said a "big thank you to the Eavis family" and said "they stood strong" amid calls for the organizers to drop them from the line-up.

O hAnnaidh, 27, wore a keffiyeh during the set, while member JJ O Dochartaigh, who performs under the name DJ Provai, wore his signature tri-coloured balaclava as well as a T-shirt that said: "We are all Palestine Action," in reference to the soon-to-be banned campaign group.

News broadcasts criticizing the hip hop trio played from the sound system before they walked onto the stage were booed by the Glastonbury Festival audience.

The trio opened with the song "Better Way To Live" from their 2024 album "Fine Art" and also performed tracks including "Get Your Brits Out" and "Hood."

Access to the area around the West Holts Stage was closed around 45 minutes before their performance after groups of fans arrived to form a sea of Irish and Palestinian flags.

Earlier on Saturday, the BBC confirmed they would not be live-streaming the set but said the performance is likely to be made available on-demand later.

O hAnnaidh was charged with allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organization Hezbollah, while saying "up Hamas, up Hezbollah" at a gig in November last year.

On June 18, the rapper was cheered by hundreds of supporters as he arrived with bandmates O Caireallain and O Dochartaigh at Westminster Magistrates' Court in Free Mo Chara T-shirts.

He was released on unconditional bail until the next hearing at the same court on August 20.

Elsewhere at the festival, Haim were revealed as the surprise act on the Park Stage at 7:30 pm (1830 GMT) on Saturday. The band bounced on to the stage in black and silver outfits and tore into a raucous version of hit single "The Wire."

After the song, singer Danielle Haim said: "On our first album, we came to Glastonbury and we played the Park Stage, I love you, and it was the best show I had ever played, until now, this tops everything."

The band was revealed as the surprise act with a red LED sign, similar to the one on their new LP I Quit, which was released earlier this year. The sign read "the Haim show is about to begin."

Haim also dipped into some of their best-known songs, such as "Summer Girl," "Want You Back" and one of their latest singles, "Relationships."

On the Pyramid Stage, Pulp were revealed to be Patchwork with the Sheffield-formed Britpop band paying homage to their breakthrough 1995 stand-in headline set during the performance.

(EUROPA PRESS)

