Hamás advierte de que la escalada militar israelí es "una apuesta perdedora a costa de los rehenes"

El Movimiento de Resistencia Islámica (Hamás) ha denunciado este domingo una "escalada militar" israelí "contra los civiles" en la Franja de Gaza que ha vinculado con un intento de incrementar la presión sobre el grupo palestino y que ha calificado de "apuesta perdedora a costa de los rehenes".

El primer ministro israelí, Benjamin "Netanyahu y su gobierno no harán ningún progreso en la cuestión de los prisioneros (rehenes) sin un acuerdo de intercambio de prisioneros. La escalada es una apuesta perdedora a costa de sus prisioneros", ha afirmado Hamás en un comunicado.

El grupo palestino denuncia así "la escalada de la ocupación contra civiles, los mensajes sangrientos y criminales destinados a ejercer presión militar sobre la resistencia" y ha lamentado que se produzca coincidiendo con la llegada de una delegación de Hamás a El Cairo para reunirse con los mediadores y abordar "nuevas propuestas".

Posteriormente, el portavoz oficial de las Brigadas Ezzeldín al Qassam, brazo armado de Hamás, alias 'Abú Obeida', ha elogiado el lanzamiento de un cohete desde Yemen contra Israel.

"Los hermanos de Yemen siguen insistiendo en paralizar el corazón de la entidad sionista mientras Gaza está siendo sometida a una brutal guerra de exterminio", ha afirmado.

"Palestina y su pueblo nunca olvidarán esta honorable posición a su lado y esa fuerte determinación muestra de la bondad de esta nación y su capacidad para desestabilizar la seguridad de esta entidad si hay voluntad y fe, junto con la capacidad de actuar, por modesta que sea", ha añadido.

El proyectil lanzado desde Yemen ha sido interceptado por las defensas antiaéreas israelíes y los restos han caído cerca de Hebrón, en Cisjordania, sin causar daños personales ni materiales.

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, confirmed that the occupation's prisoners in Gaza will not be returned due to escalation and military pressure.

The movement said in a statement on Sunday that "the Zionist escalation against civilians is a bloody, criminal message aimed at exerting military pressure on the resistance, coinciding with the arrival of a Hamas delegation in Cairo, the movements of mediators, and talk of new proposals."

Hamas stressed, "Netanyahu and his government will not make any progress on the prisoner issue without a prisoner exchange deal, and escalation is a losing gamble at the expense of his prisoners."

Read also Bassem Naim: We will not fall into the trap of prisoner exchanges and resuming aggression. She reiterated that the prisoners will not be returned through military escalation, but rather through the decision Netanyahu refuses to make .

On Saturday evening, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced that its negotiating delegation, headed by Khalil al-Hayya, had traveled to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, in response to an invitation from the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The movement added in a statement received by "Sanad News Agency" that its delegation will meet and follow up with mediators from Qatar and Egypt, as part of continuing efforts and endeavors aimed at reaching an agreement and halting the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

Gaza - Sand News Agency Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said on Sunday that Palestine and its people will not forget Yemen's "honorable" stand by them, noting that the "brothers" in Yemen are determined to "cripple the heart of the Zionist entity."

"Abu Obeida" tweeted on his official Telegram channel, followed by " Sond News Agency ": "The brothers of truth in Yemen still insist on paralyzing the heart of the Zionist entity, standing by Gaza, which is being subjected to a fierce war of extermination, despite paying a heavy price in their precious blood and the resources of their brotherly country for this loyalty to Palestine and Al-Aqsa."

He added, "Palestine and its people will never forget this honorable stand by their side, and this strong determination that heralds the goodness of this nation and its ability to destabilize the security of this entity if there is the will and faith, along with the ability to act, no matter how modest."

Read also Yemen bombards Israel with two missiles This evening, the Israeli occupation army announced that it had detected two missiles launched from Yemen and that an attempt had been made to intercept them .

Air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem and the Palestinian cities occupied in 1948, amid panic and settlers fleeing to shelters.

Channel 12 reported that Ben Gurion International Airport was closed to takeoffs and landings after air raid sirens were activated.

The Israeli army radio reported that since the resumption of the war in Gaza, Yemen has launched 19 ballistic missiles towards Israel.