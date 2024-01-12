Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Los hutíes aseguran que EEUU, Reino Unido e Israel están atacando varias ciudades yemeníes

Por Newsroom Infobae

11/01/2024 January 11, 2024, Sanaa, Sanaa, Yemen: Newly recruited Houthi fighters hold up a weapons and chanting slogans in a ceremony at the end of their training in Sanaa, Yemen..The head of Yemen's Houthi movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has cautioned the United States and its allies about a potentially significant retaliation if they initiate a military strike against his nation..During a televised address on Thursday, Houthi declared that any such response would exceed the scale of the recent attack, in which Yemeni drones and missiles were directed at US and British vessels..''There will be a swift and powerful response to any American attack. Our retaliation will far exceed the impact of the recent strike, which involved twenty drones and multiple missiles.''.''We are committed to targeting Israeli-affiliated ships and will continue to do so without hesitation. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Osamah Yahya
Los rebeldes yemeníes hutíes han asegurado este viernes de madrugada que Estados Unidos, Reino Unido e Israel se encuentran bombardeando numerosas ciudades de Yemen, ataques confirmados por funcionarios estadounidenses. "Ahora mismo, Estados Unidos, Reino Unido e Israel están lanzando ataques en Hodeida, Saná (la capital), Dhamar, Saada", ha publicado en su canal de Telegram Abdulsalam Jahaf, un miembro del Consejo de Defensa y Seguridad hutí. Además, funcionarios de Estados Unidos han confirmado a medios de comunicación como la cadena CNN que se están llevando ataques contra territorio yemení controlado por la insurgencia en respuesta a los ataques contra embarcaciones en el mar Rojo, iniciados como respuesta a la ofensiva israelí contra la Franja de Gaza.

EuropaPress

