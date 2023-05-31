Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

WNBA Glance

31 May, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 4 1 .800
New York 2 1 .667 1
Chicago 3 2 .600 1
Atlanta 2 2 .500
Washington 2 2 .500
Indiana 1 3 .250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 4 0 1.000
Dallas 2 1 .667
Phoenix 1 2 .333
Los Angeles 1 2 .333
Seattle 0 2 .000 3
Minnesota 0 4 .000 4

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 81, Indiana 78

Atlanta 83, Chicago 65

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

