WNBA Glance

31 May, 2023
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|New York
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Chicago
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Indiana
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Phoenix
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Los Angeles
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Seattle
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|Minnesota
|0
|4
|.000
|4
___
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Connecticut 81, Indiana 78
Atlanta 83, Chicago 65
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday's Games
Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m.