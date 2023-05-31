Oakland 2, Atlanta 1

31 May, 2023
|Atlanta
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|1
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brown rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Laureano dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Bleday lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bride 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Langeliers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Oakland
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
E_Riley (6). DP_Atlanta 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Atlanta 2, Oakland 7. 2B_Pillar (4). HR_Pillar (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Elder
|7
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Minter
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Iglesias L,1-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Oakland
|Sears
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Pruitt
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fujinami W,2-5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Moll pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:19. A_5,116 (46,847).