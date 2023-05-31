Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Oakland 2, Atlanta 1

31 May, 2023
Atlanta Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 28 2 5 1
Acuña Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Ruiz cf 3 0 1 1
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 Noda 1b 4 0 0 0
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Brown rf 2 1 0 0
Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 Díaz 2b 3 0 0 0
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Peterson ph 1 0 0 0
Ozuna dh 3 0 0 0 Laureano dh 3 0 1 0
Pillar lf 3 1 2 1 Bleday lf 2 0 1 0
Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 Bride 3b 4 0 0 0
Harris II cf 3 0 1 0 Langeliers c 3 1 1 0
Allen ss 3 0 1 0
Atlanta 001 000 000 1
Oakland 000 010 001 2

E_Riley (6). DP_Atlanta 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Atlanta 2, Oakland 7. 2B_Pillar (4). HR_Pillar (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Elder 7 1-3 5 1 1 3 5
Minter 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Iglesias L,1-2 1-3 0 1 0 3 1
Oakland
Sears 6 4 1 1 1 2
Pruitt 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Moll 1 0 0 0 0 2
Fujinami W,2-5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Moll pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:19. A_5,116 (46,847).

SportsAP

DEPORTES

