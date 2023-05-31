Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|39
|17
|.696
|_
|Baltimore
|35
|20
|.636
|3½
|New York
|33
|23
|.589
|6
|Boston
|28
|25
|.528
|9½
|Toronto
|29
|26
|.527
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|28
|26
|.519
|_
|Detroit
|25
|28
|.472
|2½
|Cleveland
|24
|30
|.444
|4
|Chicago
|22
|34
|.393
|7
|Kansas City
|17
|39
|.304
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|35
|19
|.648
|_
|Houston
|31
|22
|.585
|3½
|Los Angeles
|29
|26
|.527
|6½
|Seattle
|28
|26
|.519
|7
|Oakland
|11
|45
|.196
|25
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|32
|22
|.593
|_
|Miami
|28
|27
|.509
|4½
|New York
|28
|27
|.509
|4½
|Philadelphia
|25
|29
|.463
|7
|Washington
|23
|31
|.426
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|28
|26
|.519
|_
|Pittsburgh
|26
|27
|.491
|1½
|Cincinnati
|24
|29
|.453
|3½
|St. Louis
|25
|32
|.439
|4½
|Chicago
|23
|30
|.434
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|22
|.600
|_
|Arizona
|31
|23
|.574
|1½
|San Francisco
|28
|26
|.519
|4½
|San Diego
|25
|29
|.463
|7½
|Colorado
|24
|31
|.436
|9
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Cleveland 5, Baltimore 0
Texas 5, Detroit 0
Chicago Cubs 1, Tampa Bay 0
Kansas City 7, St. Louis 0
Minnesota 7, Houston 5, 10 innings
Oakland 7, Atlanta 2
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 4
Tuesday's Games
Texas 10, Detroit 6
Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2
Baltimore 8, Cleveland 5
St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Texas (Dunning 4-0) at Detroit (Wentz 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barría 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-5), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 7-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-2), 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 4-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Shuster 1-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5), 3:37 p.m.
Milwaukee (Teheran 0-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-5), 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Varland 2-1) at Houston (Brown 5-1), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-4), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs 1, Tampa Bay 0
Kansas City 7, St. Louis 0
Arizona 7, Colorado 5
San Francisco 14, Pittsburgh 4
Oakland 7, Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 1
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0
Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 9, Miami 4
St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Eflin 7-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-2), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Shuster 1-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5), 3:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 6-1) at San Francisco (Wood 1-0), 3:45 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-6) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Teheran 0-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-5), 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lamet 1-1) at Arizona (Henry 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.