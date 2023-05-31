Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
American League Glance

31 May, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 39 17 .696 _
Baltimore 35 20 .636
New York 33 23 .589 6
Boston 28 25 .528
Toronto 29 26 .527

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 28 26 .519 _
Detroit 25 28 .472
Cleveland 24 30 .444 4
Chicago 22 34 .393 7
Kansas City 17 39 .304 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 35 19 .648 _
Houston 31 22 .585
Los Angeles 29 26 .527
Seattle 28 26 .519 7
Oakland 11 45 .196 25

___

Monday's Games

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 0

Texas 5, Detroit 0

Chicago Cubs 1, Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 0

Minnesota 7, Houston 5, 10 innings

Oakland 7, Atlanta 2

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 4

Tuesday's Games

Texas 10, Detroit 6

Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2

Baltimore 8, Cleveland 5

St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas (Dunning 4-0) at Detroit (Wentz 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barría 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 7-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-2), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Shuster 1-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5), 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee (Teheran 0-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-5), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 2-1) at Houston (Brown 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

