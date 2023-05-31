ADVISORY USA-JAPAN/DEFENCE -- POSSIBLE ONLY

31 May, 2023
US Defence Secretary Austin visits Japan on Indo-Pacific trip
Start: 31 May 2023 23:45 GMT
End: 01 Jun 2023 12:00 GMT
JAPAN: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visits Japan and hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada while on a trip to the Indo-Pacific region that will also see him visit Singapore, India and France.
