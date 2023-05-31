ADVISORY USA-DEBT/HOUSE GOP

Stakeout as House Republicans meet to discuss debt ceiling

Start: 31 May 2023 00:32 GMT

End: 31 May 2023 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – House Republicans meet behind closed doors to discuss the proposed debt ceiling legislation. Stakeouts expected and leadership newser scheduled after meeting. U.S. Capitol.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com