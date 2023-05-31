Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY USA-DEBT/HOUSE GOP

Por REUTERSyMAY 31

31 May, 2023
Stakeout as House Republicans meet to discuss debt ceiling

Start: 31 May 2023 00:32 GMT

End: 31 May 2023 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – House Republicans meet behind closed doors to discuss the proposed debt ceiling legislation. Stakeouts expected and leadership newser scheduled after meeting. U.S. Capitol.

