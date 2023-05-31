Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SLOVAKIA-FRANCE/CAPUTOVA-MACRON

Por REUTERSyMAY 31

31 May, 2023
Macron meets Slovakian President Caputova in Bratislava

Start: 31 May 2023 09:15 GMT

End: 31 May 2023 09:25 GMT

BRATISLAVA - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Slovakia and meets President Zuzana Caputova before attending the third day of the GLOBSEC conference.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT Arrival to Presidential Palace

0915GMT Round table spray of meeting (LIVE COVERAGE TO BE CONFIRMED)

0930GMT Joint press conference with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova and French President Emmanuel Macron

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Slovakia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

