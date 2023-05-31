ADVISORY SLOVAKIA-FRANCE/CAPUTOVA-MACRON

31 May, 2023
Macron meets Slovakian President Caputova in Bratislava
Start: 31 May 2023 09:15 GMT
End: 31 May 2023 09:25 GMT
BRATISLAVA - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Slovakia and meets President Zuzana Caputova before attending the third day of the GLOBSEC conference.
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT Arrival to Presidential Palace
0915GMT Round table spray of meeting (LIVE COVERAGE TO BE CONFIRMED)
0930GMT Joint press conference with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova and French President Emmanuel Macron
