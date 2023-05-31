Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/MORNING

Por REUTERSyMAY 31

31 May, 2023
Japanese govt. spokesperson holds regular morning press conference

Start: 31 May 2023 01:55 GMT

End: 31 May 2023 02:30 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japanese government spokesperson holds regular morning press conference.

SCHEDULE:

APPROX. 0200GMT - news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Japan /When video is used on cable, communications satellite in Japan, CNN, CNNI, BBC WORLD, NBC & CNBC must all on-screen courtesy "TV TOKYO".

DIGITAL: No use Japanese websites.

Source: TV TOKYO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

