Agencias

NWSL Glance

30 May, 2023
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Gotham FC 5 2 2 17 12 8
Portland 4 1 4 16 23 11
OL Reign 5 3 1 16 17 11
San Diego 5 3 1 16 16 11
Washington 4 1 4 16 12 8
North Carolina 4 3 2 14 10 10
Houston 3 3 3 12 7 9
Louisville 2 3 4 10 12 11
Orlando 3 5 1 10 7 13
Angel City 2 4 3 9 12 17
Chicago 2 6 1 7 12 22
Kansas City 2 7 0 6 9 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, May 26

Houston 2, Kansas City 0

Portland 1, San Diego 1, tie

Saturday, May 27

OL Reign 4, Angel City 1

North Carolina 2, Louisville 1

Chicago 1, Orlando 0

Sunday, May 28

Gotham FC 1, Washington 1, tie

Saturday, June 3

Portland at OL Reign, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Washington, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

San Diego at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 5

Chicago at Angel City, 10 p.m.

Friday, June 9

San Diego at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Angel City at Washington, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

