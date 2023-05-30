Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|400
|—
|5
|9
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|2
L.Allen, De Los Santos (8), Stephan (9) and Gallagher; Wells, Ci.Pérez (7), Baumann (7), Givens (8), Akin (9) and McCann. W_L.Allen 2-2. L_Wells 3-2.
___
|Texas
|000
|030
|200
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
Eovaldi, Burke (6), J.Hernández (7), Leclerc (9) and Heim; Boyd, Englert (7), T.Alexander (9) and Haase. W_Eovaldi 7-2. L_Boyd 3-4. HRs_Texas, Seager (5).
___
|Minnesota
|003
|100
|001
|2
|—
|7
|14
|1
|Houston
|000
|100
|400
|0
|—
|5
|7
|0
(10 innings)
S.Gray, Stewart (7), J.López (8), Duran (9) and Jeffers; France, Martinez (7), Neris (8), Pressly (9), B.Abreu (10) and Maldonado, Diaz. W_Duran 1-1. L_B.Abreu 2-1. HRs_Minnesota, Lewis (1), Jeffers (3). Houston, Altuve (2).
___
|Los Angeles
|400
|000
|020
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Chicago
|100
|110
|001
|—
|4
|8
|1
Canning, Joyce (7), Devenski (8), Estévez (9) and Thaiss; Kopech, Santos (5), Middleton (7), Hendriks (8), Bummer (9) and Zavala, Grandal. W_Canning 4-2. L_Kopech 3-5. Sv_Estévez (13). HRs_Los Angeles, Drury (9), Thaiss (3). Chicago, Vaughn (7), González (2), E.Jiménez (5).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Kansas City
|001
|020
|013
|—
|7
|16
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
Staumont, Mayers (2), Clarke (8), Garrett (9) and Fermin; Wainwright, Matz (6), VerHagen (8), Stratton (9) and W.Contreras. W_Mayers 1-0. L_Wainwright 2-1. HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (10), Massey (4).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|1
|Chicago
|000
|100
|00x
|—
|1
|3
|0
Bradley, Kelley (6), LaSorsa (7) and Bethancourt; Stroman, and Barnhart. W_Stroman 5-4. L_Bradley 3-2.
___
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Oakland
|000
|040
|03x
|—
|7
|8
|0
Soroka, Yates (7), Luetge (8), J.Jiménez (8) and Murphy; Blackburn, Erceg (5), Fujinami (8), May (9) and Langeliers. W_Erceg 1-0. L_Soroka 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Olson (17). Oakland, Noda (6).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|130
|010
|000
|—
|5
|13
|0
|Arizona
|051
|100
|00x
|—
|7
|11
|0
Kauffmann, Carasiti (5), Hand (8) and E.Díaz; R.Nelson, Jameson (6), Chafin (9) and Moreno. W_R.Nelson 2-2. L_Kauffmann 0-3. Sv_Chafin (8). HRs_Colorado, McMahon (8). Arizona, P.Smith (5), Gurriel Jr. (9).
___
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|201
|—
|4
|9
|2
|San Francisco
|050
|100
|80x
|—
|14
|18
|0
Hill, Bolton (7), Zastryzny (7), Owings (8) and Hedges; DeSclafani, Ta.Rogers (8), Wisely (9) and Bailey. W_DeSclafani 4-4. L_Hill 4-5. HRs_Pittsburgh, Suwinski (11). San Francisco, Slater (1), Bailey (2).