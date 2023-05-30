Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Monday's Major League Linescores

30 May, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 000 010 400 5 9 1
Baltimore 000 000 000 0 5 2

L.Allen, De Los Santos (8), Stephan (9) and Gallagher; Wells, Ci.Pérez (7), Baumann (7), Givens (8), Akin (9) and McCann. W_L.Allen 2-2. L_Wells 3-2.

___

Texas 000 030 200 5 10 0
Detroit 000 000 000 0 5 1

Eovaldi, Burke (6), J.Hernández (7), Leclerc (9) and Heim; Boyd, Englert (7), T.Alexander (9) and Haase. W_Eovaldi 7-2. L_Boyd 3-4. HRs_Texas, Seager (5).

___

Minnesota 003 100 001 2 7 14 1
Houston 000 100 400 0 5 7 0

(10 innings)

S.Gray, Stewart (7), J.López (8), Duran (9) and Jeffers; France, Martinez (7), Neris (8), Pressly (9), B.Abreu (10) and Maldonado, Diaz. W_Duran 1-1. L_B.Abreu 2-1. HRs_Minnesota, Lewis (1), Jeffers (3). Houston, Altuve (2).

___

Los Angeles 400 000 020 6 8 0
Chicago 100 110 001 4 8 1

Canning, Joyce (7), Devenski (8), Estévez (9) and Thaiss; Kopech, Santos (5), Middleton (7), Hendriks (8), Bummer (9) and Zavala, Grandal. W_Canning 4-2. L_Kopech 3-5. Sv_Estévez (13). HRs_Los Angeles, Drury (9), Thaiss (3). Chicago, Vaughn (7), González (2), E.Jiménez (5).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Kansas City 001 020 013 7 16 0
St. Louis 000 000 000 0 2 0

Staumont, Mayers (2), Clarke (8), Garrett (9) and Fermin; Wainwright, Matz (6), VerHagen (8), Stratton (9) and W.Contreras. W_Mayers 1-0. L_Wainwright 2-1. HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (10), Massey (4).

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 000 0 1 1
Chicago 000 100 00x 1 3 0

Bradley, Kelley (6), LaSorsa (7) and Bethancourt; Stroman, and Barnhart. W_Stroman 5-4. L_Bradley 3-2.

___

Atlanta 100 000 010 2 6 1
Oakland 000 040 03x 7 8 0

Soroka, Yates (7), Luetge (8), J.Jiménez (8) and Murphy; Blackburn, Erceg (5), Fujinami (8), May (9) and Langeliers. W_Erceg 1-0. L_Soroka 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Olson (17). Oakland, Noda (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado 130 010 000 5 13 0
Arizona 051 100 00x 7 11 0

Kauffmann, Carasiti (5), Hand (8) and E.Díaz; R.Nelson, Jameson (6), Chafin (9) and Moreno. W_R.Nelson 2-2. L_Kauffmann 0-3. Sv_Chafin (8). HRs_Colorado, McMahon (8). Arizona, P.Smith (5), Gurriel Jr. (9).

___

Pittsburgh 001 000 201 4 9 2
San Francisco 050 100 80x 14 18 0

Hill, Bolton (7), Zastryzny (7), Owings (8) and Hedges; DeSclafani, Ta.Rogers (8), Wisely (9) and Bailey. W_DeSclafani 4-4. L_Hill 4-5. HRs_Pittsburgh, Suwinski (11). San Francisco, Slater (1), Bailey (2).

