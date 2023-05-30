Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Argentine Standings

30 May, 2023
Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
River Plate 17 13 1 3 29 9 40
San Lorenzo 18 10 5 3 19 7 35
Talleres 18 10 4 4 31 16 34
Estudiantes 18 9 5 4 20 14 32
Defensa y Justicia 18 8 6 4 23 12 30
Rosario Central 18 8 6 4 25 22 30
Lanus 17 8 5 4 24 16 29
Belgrano 18 8 4 6 15 15 28
Boca Juniors 18 8 3 7 22 16 27
Newell's 18 7 5 6 16 15 26
Godoy Cruz 18 7 5 6 20 20 26
Sarmiento 18 6 6 6 18 15 24
Argentinos 18 6 5 7 21 17 23
CA Platense 18 6 5 7 20 23 23
Tigre 18 5 7 6 17 19 22
Barracas Central 18 5 7 6 17 21 22
Gimnasia 18 6 4 8 16 25 22
Instituto AC Cordoba 18 5 6 7 14 21 21
CA Central Cordoba SE 18 5 5 8 14 21 20
Colon 18 3 10 5 17 20 19
Racing Club 17 5 4 8 20 27 19
Independiente 18 3 9 6 17 21 18
Huracan 18 4 6 8 15 21 18
Atletico Tucuman 18 3 9 6 14 20 18
Banfield 18 4 6 8 12 20 18
Velez Sarsfield 16 3 8 5 16 15 17
Santa Fe 17 3 6 8 10 22 15
Arsenal 18 4 2 12 14 26 14

___

Sunday, May 21

Belgrano 1, Talleres 1

Sarmiento 0, Huracan 0

Colon 1, Barracas Central 1

River Plate 2, CA Platense 1

Friday, May 26

Atletico Tucuman 1, Arsenal 0

Saturday, May 27

Gimnasia 0, Sarmiento 0

CA Platense 1, Belgrano 0

Independiente 1, Lanus 1

Sunday, May 28

Barracas Central 1, San Lorenzo 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Racing Club 1

Talleres 1, Argentinos 0

Boca Juniors 1, Tigre 0

Newell's 2, Godoy Cruz 0

Monday, May 29

Colon 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Banfield 2, Rosario Central 0

Huracan 0, Santa Fe 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Estudiantes 0

Velez Sarsfield vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

Sarmiento vs. Newell's, 7 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Estudiantes vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.

Tigre vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. CA Platense, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Belgrano vs. Velez Sarsfield, 1 p.m.

River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Santa Fe vs. Gimnasia, 10 a.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Colon, 1 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Lanus vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

