American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|39
|17
|.696
|_
|Baltimore
|34
|20
|.630
|4
|New York
|32
|23
|.582
|6½
|Boston
|28
|25
|.528
|9½
|Toronto
|28
|26
|.519
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|28
|26
|.519
|_
|Detroit
|25
|27
|.481
|2
|Cleveland
|24
|29
|.453
|3½
|Chicago
|22
|34
|.393
|7
|Kansas City
|17
|38
|.309
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|34
|19
|.642
|_
|Houston
|31
|22
|.585
|3
|Seattle
|28
|25
|.528
|6
|Los Angeles
|29
|26
|.527
|6
|Oakland
|11
|45
|.196
|24½
___
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10
Baltimore 3, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, San Diego 7
Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3
Kansas City 3, Washington 2
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings
Toronto 3, Minnesota 0
Houston 10, Oakland 1
Arizona 4, Boston 2
Miami 2, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Cleveland 5, Baltimore 0
Texas 5, Detroit 0
Chicago Cubs 1, Tampa Bay 0
Kansas City 7, St. Louis 0
Minnesota 7, Houston 5, 10 innings
Oakland 7, Atlanta 2
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas (Pérez 6-1) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-3) at Baltimore (Gibson 6-3), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lively 2-2) at Boston (Bello 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1), 7:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 7-1) at Houston (Bielak 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.