ADVISORY TURKEY-ELECTION/ERDOGAN

Por REUTERSyMAY 30

30 May, 2023
Erdogan speaks at industry group event

Start: 30 May 2023 11:00 GMT

End: 30 May 2023 12:00 GMT

ANKARA, TURKEY - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan deliver a speech at the annual general meeting of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: TURKISH PRESIDENCY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/TURKISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

