Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Major League Baseball Leaders

29 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .338; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .320; Urshela, Los Angeles, .318; Hays, Baltimore, .315; Rizzo, New York, .304; Yoshida, Boston, .303; Franco, Tampa Bay, .298; Semien, Texas, .298; Greene, Detroit, .297; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .296.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 47; A.García, Texas, 42; N.Lowe, Texas, 38; Verdugo, Boston, 38; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 37; Judge, New York, 36; Jung, Texas, 36; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 35; Franco, Tampa Bay, 35; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 35; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 35.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 48; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 44; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 38; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 37; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 37; Bichette, Toronto, 37.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 78; Semien, Texas, 65; Franco, Tampa Bay, 64; Rizzo, New York, 62; Greene, Detroit, 60; Verdugo, Boston, 58; M.Chapman, Toronto, 57; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 57; N.Lowe, Texas, 57; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 57; Urshela, Los Angeles, 57.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 19; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Verdugo, Boston, 16; T.France, Seattle, 15; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 15; Benintendi, Chicago, 14; Kelenic, Seattle, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Vaughn, Chicago, 14.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Greene, Detroit, 3; Kiermaier, Toronto, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 15; Alvarez, Houston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; 8 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 27; Franco, Tampa Bay, 19; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 16; Mateo, Baltimore, 15; Merrifield, Toronto, 14; Walls, Tampa Bay, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 13; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 12; McKinstry, Detroit, 10; Straw, Cleveland, 10.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 6-0; Javier, Houston, 6-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 6-3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; H.Brown, Houston, 5-1; J.Gray, Texas, 5-1.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.94; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.97; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.13; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.21; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.38; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.42; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.69; J.Gray, Texas, 2.81; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.91; Cole, New York, 2.93.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Gausman, Toronto, 89; P.López, Minnesota, 81; Cole, New York, 79; F.Valdez, Houston, 77; L.Castillo, Seattle, 76; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 75; Lynn, Chicago, 72; Eovaldi, Texas, 70; Ryan, Minnesota, 70.

Temas Relacionados

MLB baseballSportsAP

DEPORTES

Tras la primera victoria de Falcioni en Banfield y la derrota del Huracán de Battaglia ante Unión, Estudiantes iguala 0-0 con Instituto

Tras la primera victoria de Falcioni en Banfield y la derrota del Huracán de Battaglia ante Unión, Estudiantes iguala 0-0 con Instituto

Hace 8 min

River visita a Vélez con la chance de estirar su liderazgo en la Liga Profesional: formaciones confirmadas

El árbitro Fernando Espinoza, otra vez en el centro de la polémica: empujó a un jugador de Central Córdoba en pleno duelo ante Colón

Mala noticia para Boca Juniors: se lesionó un jugador clave para Jorge Almirón y es duda para el trascendental choque ante Colo Colo

El casamiento de Lautaro Martínez y Agustina Gandolfo por dentro: la mesa de la Selección, la canción elegida para ingresar al salón y el exclusivo menú

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Elliot Page contó cómo fue el día en que se dio cuenta que estaba en el cuerpo equivocado

Elliot Page contó cómo fue el día en que se dio cuenta que estaba en el cuerpo equivocado

Hace 1 hora

Así fue el homenaje que Beyoncé le hizo a Tina Turner

La exorbitante cifra en que podría venderse el catálogo musical completo de Queen

“Succession” llegó a su fin y no siempre todo queda en familia

“El silencio”, una retorcida historia de suspenso a partir de un crimen atroz

TENDENCIAS

¿El secreto de la longevidad?: por qué la generación actual de adultos mayores tiene menos depresión que la de hace 30 años

¿El secreto de la longevidad?: por qué la generación actual de adultos mayores tiene menos depresión que la de hace 30 años

Hace 45 min

Cómo cambiar la apariencia de Google Chrome usando arte latino y LGBTQ+

Cómo nos fue con el ROG Strix Scar 18: se justifica o no gastar más dinero en un PC gaming

Crean inteligencia artificial que detecta el Alzheimer con precisión del 90%

Qué es el metapneumovirus humano, el virus respiratorio que puso en alerta a las autoridades de salud en Estados Unidos