Agencias

American League Glance

29 May, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 39 16 .709 _
Baltimore 34 20 .630
New York 32 23 .582 7
Boston 28 25 .528 10
Toronto 28 26 .519 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 27 26 .509 _
Detroit 25 26 .490 1
Cleveland 24 29 .453 3
Chicago 22 33 .400 6
Kansas City 16 38 .296 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 33 19 .635 _
Houston 31 21 .596 2
Seattle 28 25 .528
Los Angeles 28 26 .519 6
Oakland 10 45 .182 24½

___

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10

Baltimore 3, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, San Diego 7

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

Kansas City 3, Washington 2

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings

Toronto 3, Minnesota 0

Houston 10, Oakland 1

Arizona 4, Boston 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 0

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas (Pérez 6-1) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-3) at Baltimore (Gibson 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 2-2) at Boston (Bello 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1), 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-1) at Houston (Bielak 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

