Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10

28 May, 2023
|Los Angeles
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|10
|12
|9
|Totals
|40
|11
|16
|11
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Franco ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Martinez dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Taylor lf-3b
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Ramírez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Muncy 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Paredes 3b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Outman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lowe rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Vargas 2b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Raley lf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Heyward ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson cf-lf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|034
|012
|000
|—
|10
|Tampa Bay
|161
|200
|10x
|—
|11
E_B.Lowe (4), Siri (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Freeman 2 (22), Raley (7), Paredes (10). 3B_Siri (1). HR_Taylor 2 (9), Muncy (17), Thompson (5), Martinez (10), Paredes (8). SB_Raley (7), J.Lowe 2 (12), Siri (5), B.Lowe (3). SF_Vargas (2), Rojas (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Stone
|2
|10
|7
|7
|0
|3
|Bickford
|2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|4
|S.Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|González L,1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Graterol
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Almonte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tampa Bay
|Fleming
|6
|12
|10
|8
|2
|3
|Beeks W,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Adam S,7-10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
González pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
WP_S.Miller.
Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:53. A_21,043 (25,025).