Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10

Los Angeles Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 10 12 9 Totals 40 11 16 11 Betts rf 5 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 5 0 2 1 Freeman 1b 5 1 2 0 Franco ss 5 2 2 2 Martinez dh 5 2 2 2 B.Lowe 2b 4 1 2 1 Taylor lf-3b 3 3 3 2 Ramírez dh 5 1 2 0 Muncy 3b 2 2 1 1 Paredes 3b 5 2 3 4 Outman cf 3 0 0 0 J.Lowe rf 5 1 2 1 Vargas 2b 3 1 0 1 Siri cf 4 1 1 0 Rojas ss 3 0 1 1 Raley lf 3 3 2 2 Heyward ph 1 0 0 0 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 Thompson cf-lf 3 1 3 2 Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Barnes c 4 0 0 0

Los Angeles 034 012 000 — 10 Tampa Bay 161 200 10x — 11

E_B.Lowe (4), Siri (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Freeman 2 (22), Raley (7), Paredes (10). 3B_Siri (1). HR_Taylor 2 (9), Muncy (17), Thompson (5), Martinez (10), Paredes (8). SB_Raley (7), J.Lowe 2 (12), Siri (5), B.Lowe (3). SF_Vargas (2), Rojas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Stone 2 10 7 7 0 3 Bickford 2 3 3 3 2 4 S.Miller 1 0 0 0 1 1 González L,1-2 1 1 1 1 0 0 Graterol 1 2 0 0 0 1 Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 3

Tampa Bay Fleming 6 12 10 8 2 3 Beeks W,2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 Adam S,7-10 2 0 0 0 1 4

González pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_S.Miller.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:53. A_21,043 (25,025).