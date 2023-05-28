Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10

28 May, 2023
Los Angeles Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 10 12 9 Totals 40 11 16 11
Betts rf 5 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 5 0 2 1
Freeman 1b 5 1 2 0 Franco ss 5 2 2 2
Martinez dh 5 2 2 2 B.Lowe 2b 4 1 2 1
Taylor lf-3b 3 3 3 2 Ramírez dh 5 1 2 0
Muncy 3b 2 2 1 1 Paredes 3b 5 2 3 4
Outman cf 3 0 0 0 J.Lowe rf 5 1 2 1
Vargas 2b 3 1 0 1 Siri cf 4 1 1 0
Rojas ss 3 0 1 1 Raley lf 3 3 2 2
Heyward ph 1 0 0 0 Mejía c 4 0 0 0
Thompson cf-lf 3 1 3 2
Smith ph 1 0 0 0
Barnes c 4 0 0 0
Los Angeles 034 012 000 10
Tampa Bay 161 200 10x 11

E_B.Lowe (4), Siri (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Freeman 2 (22), Raley (7), Paredes (10). 3B_Siri (1). HR_Taylor 2 (9), Muncy (17), Thompson (5), Martinez (10), Paredes (8). SB_Raley (7), J.Lowe 2 (12), Siri (5), B.Lowe (3). SF_Vargas (2), Rojas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Stone 2 10 7 7 0 3
Bickford 2 3 3 3 2 4
S.Miller 1 0 0 0 1 1
González L,1-2 1 1 1 1 0 0
Graterol 1 2 0 0 0 1
Almonte 1 0 0 0 0 3
Tampa Bay
Fleming 6 12 10 8 2 3
Beeks W,2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Adam S,7-10 2 0 0 0 1 4

González pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_S.Miller.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:53. A_21,043 (25,025).

