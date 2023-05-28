Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
|4
|0
|Detroit
|020
|000
|32x
|—
|7
|11
|1
Scholtens, Santos (5), J.Kelly (7), Bummer (7), Lambert (8) and Grandal; Lorenzen, Foley (7), Shreve (8), Vest (9) and Haase. W_Foley 2-1. L_J.Kelly 1-2. HRs_Detroit, McKinstry (4), Short (3).
___
|Toronto
|102
|100
|003
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|310
|030
|11x
|—
|9
|14
|0
Bassitt, Bass (5), Cimber (7), Y.García (8) and Heineman, Kirk; P.López, Moran (6), Jh.Duran (8), J.López (9), Stewart (9) and Jeffers. W_P.López 3-3. L_Bassitt 5-4. Sv_Stewart (1). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (11), Biggio (4), Varsho (8). Minnesota, W.Castro (4), Wallner (1), Julien (4).
___
|Texas
|010
|100
|210
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|102
|—
|3
|6
|1
Heaney, Burke (8), W.Smith (9) and Heim; Kremer, Baker (7), Givens (8), Akin (8) and McCann. W_Heaney 4-3. L_Kremer 5-2. HRs_Baltimore, Hays (6).
___
|Houston
|200
|000
|040
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Oakland
|010
|000
|020
|—
|3
|6
|1
F.Valdez, P.Maton (7), B.Abreu (8), Neris (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Pruitt, Harris (2), May (7), Acton (8), Lovelady (8), Fujinami (9) and Langeliers. W_F.Valdez 5-4. L_Pruitt 1-2. Sv_Pressly (10). HRs_Houston, Peña (7).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|100
|100
|0
|—
|2
|3
|0
|New York
|100
|000
|100
|1
|—
|3
|8
|1
(10 innings)
Wacha, N.Martinez (8) and Sullivan, Au.Nola; Severino, M.King (7), W.Peralta (8), Holmes (10) and Higashioka. W_Holmes 3-2. L_N.Martinez 2-2. HRs_San Diego, Tatis Jr. (9). New York, LeMahieu (6).
___
|Washington
|000
|004
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
Jos.Gray, M.Thompson (5), Edwards Jr. (7), Harvey (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz; Singer, J.Taylor (6), C.Hernández (6), Clarke (8), S.Barlow (9) and Perez. W_M.Thompson 3-2. L_J.Taylor 1-3. Sv_Finnegan (11). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (12).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|2
|Seattle
|310
|000
|10x
|—
|5
|11
|1
Velasquez, Hernandez (3), Zastryzny (6), Moreta (6), Bednar (8) and Delay; Castillo, Speier (7), Brash (7), Gott (8), Topa (9) and Raleigh. W_Castillo 4-2. L_Velasquez 4-4.
___
|Los Angeles
|010
|200
|210
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|220
|001
|—
|5
|9
|0
Kershaw, Almonte (6), Graterol (7), Phillips (8), Ferguson (9) and W.Smith; Glasnow, K.Kelly (5), Diekman (6), Poche (7), Kelley (8) and Bethancourt, Mejía. W_Almonte 3-0. L_Poche 3-1. Sv_Ferguson (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (16), M.Vargas (5). Tampa Bay, H.Ramírez (8).
___
|St. Louis
|010
|000
|000
|1
|—
|2
|2
|1
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|000
|0
|—
|1
|8
|0
(10 innings)
Flaherty, Pallante (8), Helsley (8), Gallegos (10) and Wills.Contreras; Bibee, Karinchak (7), Hentges (7), De Los Santos (9), Sandlin (10) and Gallagher, Fry. W_Helsley 3-3. L_Sandlin 2-2. Sv_Gallegos (6). HRs_St. Louis, Donovan (5).
___
|Boston
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Arizona
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|1
Whitlock, K.Crawford (6), Martin (8), Jansen (9) and McGuire; Davies, K.Nelson (4), Henry (5), A.Adams (6), McGough (7), M.Castro (9) and Moreno. W_Whitlock 2-2. L_Davies 0-1. Sv_Jansen (11). HRs_Arizona, K.Marte (7).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|4
|0
Wheeler, Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto; Morton, Minter (6), Yates (7), Chavez (8), Jiménez (9) and S.Murphy. W_Wheeler 4-4. L_Morton 5-5. Sv_Kimbrel (7). HRs_Atlanta, S.Murphy (11).
___
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|020
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|1
Webb, Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Bailey; Burnes, Strzelecki (8), Megill (9) and Caratini. W_Webb 4-5. L_Strzelecki 2-4. Sv_Doval (14). HRs_San Francisco, Haniger (4).
___
|Cincinnati
|011
|031
|200
|—
|8
|12
|0
|Chicago
|130
|000
|100
|—
|5
|8
|0
Williamson, B.Farmer (5), Gibaut (7), Young (8), Alex.Díaz (9) and Casali; Taillon, Fulmer (5), Estrada (6), Merryweather (7), Hughes (8), Leiter Jr. (9) and Gomes. W_B.Farmer 1-3. L_Fulmer 0-4. Sv_Alex.Díaz (11). HRs_Cincinnati, India (5).