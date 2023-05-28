Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago 000 000 300 — 3 4 0 Detroit 020 000 32x — 7 11 1

Scholtens, Santos (5), J.Kelly (7), Bummer (7), Lambert (8) and Grandal; Lorenzen, Foley (7), Shreve (8), Vest (9) and Haase. W_Foley 2-1. L_J.Kelly 1-2. HRs_Detroit, McKinstry (4), Short (3).

___

Toronto 102 100 003 — 7 10 0 Minnesota 310 030 11x — 9 14 0

Bassitt, Bass (5), Cimber (7), Y.García (8) and Heineman, Kirk; P.López, Moran (6), Jh.Duran (8), J.López (9), Stewart (9) and Jeffers. W_P.López 3-3. L_Bassitt 5-4. Sv_Stewart (1). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (11), Biggio (4), Varsho (8). Minnesota, W.Castro (4), Wallner (1), Julien (4).

___

Texas 010 100 210 — 5 10 0 Baltimore 000 000 102 — 3 6 1

Heaney, Burke (8), W.Smith (9) and Heim; Kremer, Baker (7), Givens (8), Akin (8) and McCann. W_Heaney 4-3. L_Kremer 5-2. HRs_Baltimore, Hays (6).

___

Houston 200 000 040 — 6 8 0 Oakland 010 000 020 — 3 6 1

F.Valdez, P.Maton (7), B.Abreu (8), Neris (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Pruitt, Harris (2), May (7), Acton (8), Lovelady (8), Fujinami (9) and Langeliers. W_F.Valdez 5-4. L_Pruitt 1-2. Sv_Pressly (10). HRs_Houston, Peña (7).

___

INTERLEAGUE

San Diego 000 100 100 0 — 2 3 0 New York 100 000 100 1 — 3 8 1

(10 innings)

Wacha, N.Martinez (8) and Sullivan, Au.Nola; Severino, M.King (7), W.Peralta (8), Holmes (10) and Higashioka. W_Holmes 3-2. L_N.Martinez 2-2. HRs_San Diego, Tatis Jr. (9). New York, LeMahieu (6).

___

Washington 000 004 000 — 4 8 0 Kansas City 101 000 000 — 2 7 1

Jos.Gray, M.Thompson (5), Edwards Jr. (7), Harvey (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz; Singer, J.Taylor (6), C.Hernández (6), Clarke (8), S.Barlow (9) and Perez. W_M.Thompson 3-2. L_J.Taylor 1-3. Sv_Finnegan (11). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (12).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 000 — 0 2 2 Seattle 310 000 10x — 5 11 1

Velasquez, Hernandez (3), Zastryzny (6), Moreta (6), Bednar (8) and Delay; Castillo, Speier (7), Brash (7), Gott (8), Topa (9) and Raleigh. W_Castillo 4-2. L_Velasquez 4-4.

___

Los Angeles 010 200 210 — 6 9 0 Tampa Bay 000 220 001 — 5 9 0

Kershaw, Almonte (6), Graterol (7), Phillips (8), Ferguson (9) and W.Smith; Glasnow, K.Kelly (5), Diekman (6), Poche (7), Kelley (8) and Bethancourt, Mejía. W_Almonte 3-0. L_Poche 3-1. Sv_Ferguson (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (16), M.Vargas (5). Tampa Bay, H.Ramírez (8).

___

St. Louis 010 000 000 1 — 2 2 1 Cleveland 001 000 000 0 — 1 8 0

(10 innings)

Flaherty, Pallante (8), Helsley (8), Gallegos (10) and Wills.Contreras; Bibee, Karinchak (7), Hentges (7), De Los Santos (9), Sandlin (10) and Gallagher, Fry. W_Helsley 3-3. L_Sandlin 2-2. Sv_Gallegos (6). HRs_St. Louis, Donovan (5).

___

Boston 000 200 000 — 2 6 0 Arizona 100 000 000 — 1 3 1

Whitlock, K.Crawford (6), Martin (8), Jansen (9) and McGuire; Davies, K.Nelson (4), Henry (5), A.Adams (6), McGough (7), M.Castro (9) and Moreno. W_Whitlock 2-2. L_Davies 0-1. Sv_Jansen (11). HRs_Arizona, K.Marte (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 000 020 000 — 2 9 0 Atlanta 000 000 001 — 1 4 0

Wheeler, Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto; Morton, Minter (6), Yates (7), Chavez (8), Jiménez (9) and S.Murphy. W_Wheeler 4-4. L_Morton 5-5. Sv_Kimbrel (7). HRs_Atlanta, S.Murphy (11).

___

San Francisco 100 000 020 — 3 6 0 Milwaukee 000 000 100 — 1 5 1

Webb, Ty.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and Bailey; Burnes, Strzelecki (8), Megill (9) and Caratini. W_Webb 4-5. L_Strzelecki 2-4. Sv_Doval (14). HRs_San Francisco, Haniger (4).

___

Cincinnati 011 031 200 — 8 12 0 Chicago 130 000 100 — 5 8 0

Williamson, B.Farmer (5), Gibaut (7), Young (8), Alex.Díaz (9) and Casali; Taillon, Fulmer (5), Estrada (6), Merryweather (7), Hughes (8), Leiter Jr. (9) and Gomes. W_B.Farmer 1-3. L_Fulmer 0-4. Sv_Alex.Díaz (11). HRs_Cincinnati, India (5).