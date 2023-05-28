N.Y. Yankees 10, San Diego 7

28 May, 2023
|San Diego
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|7
|5
|6
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|10
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Carpenter dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Allen lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|LeMahieu 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kim 3b
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Azocar lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Cabrera pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Falefa lf-3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Nola c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Sullivan ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Volpe ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|San Diego
|120
|000
|301
|—
|7
|New York
|107
|000
|02x
|—
|10
E_Sullivan (2), Bader (2), Higashioka (4). DP_San Diego 0, New York 1. LOB_San Diego 3, New York 2. 2B_Grisham (13), Higashioka 2 (5), Calhoun (4). HR_Cronenworth (6), Odor (4), Judge (15), Bader (6). SB_Kim (7), Bader (5), Azocar (6). SF_Sullivan (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Darvish L,3-4
|2
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|0
|2
|Carlton
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Tapia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Honeywell Jr.
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|New York
|Cole W,6-0
|6
|4
|6
|5
|3
|9
|Cordero H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Marinaccio H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holmes
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
Cole pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Marinaccio (Cronenworth).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:42. A_47,295 (47,309).