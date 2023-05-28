Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

N.Y. Yankees 10, San Diego 7

28 May, 2023
San Diego New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 7 5 6 Totals 36 10 12 10
Tatis Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 1 1 0
Cronenworth 1b 3 1 1 1 Judge rf 4 2 2 2
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 1
Carpenter dh 3 1 0 0 Allen lf 1 0 0 0
Odor 2b 4 1 1 2 LeMahieu 3b-1b 4 0 0 0
Kim 3b 2 3 1 0 Bader cf 4 2 1 2
Grisham cf 3 0 1 0 Calhoun dh 4 1 2 1
Azocar lf 3 1 1 2 Cabrera pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Soto ph 1 0 0 0 Knr-Falefa lf-3b 4 2 1 1
Nola c 2 0 0 0 Higashioka c 4 1 3 2
Sullivan ph-c 1 0 0 1 Volpe ss 4 1 1 1
San Diego 120 000 301 7
New York 107 000 02x 10

E_Sullivan (2), Bader (2), Higashioka (4). DP_San Diego 0, New York 1. LOB_San Diego 3, New York 2. 2B_Grisham (13), Higashioka 2 (5), Calhoun (4). HR_Cronenworth (6), Odor (4), Judge (15), Bader (6). SB_Kim (7), Bader (5), Azocar (6). SF_Sullivan (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Darvish L,3-4 2 2-3 7 7 7 0 2
Carlton 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 3
Tapia 1 0 0 0 0 0
Honeywell Jr. 2 3 2 2 0 3
New York
Cole W,6-0 6 4 6 5 3 9
Cordero H,4 1 1 0 0 0 2
Marinaccio H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Holmes 1 0 1 1 2 0

Cole pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Marinaccio (Cronenworth).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:42. A_47,295 (47,309).

