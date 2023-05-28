Colorado 10, N.Y. Mets 7

New York Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 36 10 14 10 Nimmo cf 5 0 1 0 Blackmon dh 5 0 1 2 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Profar lf 4 1 1 2 McNeil 2b 4 2 2 0 Díaz c 5 1 2 1 Alonso 1b 5 2 2 1 McMahon 3b 5 2 2 2 Baty 3b 5 0 1 1 Grichuk cf 3 1 2 0 Marte rf 4 0 1 2 Castro rf 4 1 2 0 Canha lf 2 1 1 0 Jones 1b 4 1 2 2 Vientos dh 4 1 2 0 Trejo 2b 4 1 1 1 Álvarez c 4 1 2 3 Tovar ss 2 2 1 0

New York 000 105 100 — 7 Colorado 051 000 22x — 10

E_Grichuk (1). DP_New York 1, Colorado 0. LOB_New York 7, Colorado 6. 2B_Álvarez (6), Baty (5), Trejo (8), Blackmon (13), Jones (1), Grichuk (7), Díaz (11). 3B_Álvarez (1), Profar (1). HR_Alonso (20), Álvarez (7), McMahon (6). SB_Tovar (2). SF_Profar (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Verlander 5 9 6 6 1 2 Leone 1 1 0 0 0 0 Brigham L,0-1 BS,0-1 1 2 2 2 0 2 Smith 1 2 2 2 1 0

Colorado Anderson 5 4 1 1 1 4 Suter 2-3 4 4 4 0 0 Bird BS,0-2 1 3 2 2 1 2 Lawrence W,2-2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Johnson S,11-11 1 0 0 0 0 0

Bird pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Anderson (Canha), Brigham (Grichuk).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:58. A_36,874 (50,144).