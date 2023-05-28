Colorado 10, N.Y. Mets 7

28 May, 2023
|New York
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|36
|10
|14
|10
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|McNeil 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Díaz c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Alonso 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|McMahon 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Baty 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Castro rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Canha lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Jones 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Vientos dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Trejo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Álvarez c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Tovar ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|New York
|000
|105
|100
|—
|7
|Colorado
|051
|000
|22x
|—
|10
E_Grichuk (1). DP_New York 1, Colorado 0. LOB_New York 7, Colorado 6. 2B_Álvarez (6), Baty (5), Trejo (8), Blackmon (13), Jones (1), Grichuk (7), Díaz (11). 3B_Álvarez (1), Profar (1). HR_Alonso (20), Álvarez (7), McMahon (6). SB_Tovar (2). SF_Profar (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Verlander
|5
|9
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Leone
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brigham L,0-1 BS,0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Colorado
|Anderson
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Suter
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Bird BS,0-2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Lawrence W,2-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Johnson S,11-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bird pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Anderson (Canha), Brigham (Grichuk).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:58. A_36,874 (50,144).