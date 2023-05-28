Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Cincinnati Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 8 12 8 Totals 32 5 8 5 Friedl cf 4 2 2 0 Hoerner 2b 4 1 2 1 McLain ss 5 2 2 1 Swanson ss 5 1 2 2 India 2b 5 2 3 5 Happ lf 3 0 1 2 Fraley rf 5 0 1 0 Suzuki rf 3 0 0 0 Stephenson dh 5 1 2 0 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 Steer 1b 3 1 0 0 Gomes c 4 1 1 0 Senzel 3b 3 0 1 1 Morel dh 3 0 0 0 Fairchild lf 3 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 3 1 1 0 Casali c 4 0 1 1 Mastrobuoni ph 1 0 0 0 Tauchman cf 3 1 1 0

Cincinnati 011 031 200 — 8 Chicago 130 000 100 — 5

DP_Cincinnati 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Stephenson (10), Friedl (8), Happ (14). 3B_Swanson (2). HR_India 2 (5). SB_Friedl (6), Fraley (7), Fairchild (5). SF_Happ (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Williamson 4 1-3 6 4 4 3 3 Farmer W,1-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Gibaut 1 1 1 1 1 0 Young H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Díaz S,11-11 1 1 0 0 0 2

Chicago Taillon 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 5 Fulmer L,0-4 2-3 1 2 2 2 2 Estrada 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 Merryweather 1 1 0 0 0 2 Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 1 Leiter Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Hughes (Fairchild), Díaz (Tauchman).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:57. A_36,372 (41,363).