Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

28 May, 2023
|Cincinnati
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|8
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|Friedl cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|McLain ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|India 2b
|5
|2
|3
|5
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Fraley rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Steer 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Senzel 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Morel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fairchild lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Casali c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mastrobuoni ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tauchman cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cincinnati
|011
|031
|200
|—
|8
|Chicago
|130
|000
|100
|—
|5
DP_Cincinnati 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Stephenson (10), Friedl (8), Happ (14). 3B_Swanson (2). HR_India 2 (5). SB_Friedl (6), Fraley (7), Fairchild (5). SF_Happ (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Williamson
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Farmer W,1-3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gibaut
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Young H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Díaz S,11-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Taillon
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Fulmer L,0-4
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Estrada
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Merryweather
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hughes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Hughes (Fairchild), Díaz (Tauchman).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:57. A_36,372 (41,363).