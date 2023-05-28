Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

28 May, 2023
Cincinnati Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 12 8 Totals 32 5 8 5
Friedl cf 4 2 2 0 Hoerner 2b 4 1 2 1
McLain ss 5 2 2 1 Swanson ss 5 1 2 2
India 2b 5 2 3 5 Happ lf 3 0 1 2
Fraley rf 5 0 1 0 Suzuki rf 3 0 0 0
Stephenson dh 5 1 2 0 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0
Steer 1b 3 1 0 0 Gomes c 4 1 1 0
Senzel 3b 3 0 1 1 Morel dh 3 0 0 0
Fairchild lf 3 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 3 1 1 0
Casali c 4 0 1 1 Mastrobuoni ph 1 0 0 0
Tauchman cf 3 1 1 0
Cincinnati 011 031 200 8
Chicago 130 000 100 5

DP_Cincinnati 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Stephenson (10), Friedl (8), Happ (14). 3B_Swanson (2). HR_India 2 (5). SB_Friedl (6), Fraley (7), Fairchild (5). SF_Happ (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Williamson 4 1-3 6 4 4 3 3
Farmer W,1-3 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Gibaut 1 1 1 1 1 0
Young H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Díaz S,11-11 1 1 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Taillon 4 2-3 6 4 4 1 5
Fulmer L,0-4 2-3 1 2 2 2 2
Estrada 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Merryweather 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 1
Leiter Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Hughes (Fairchild), Díaz (Tauchman).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:57. A_36,372 (41,363).

