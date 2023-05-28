Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Charles Schwab Challenge Scores

28 May, 2023
Sunday

At Colonial Country Club

Fort Worth, Texas

Purse: $8.7 million

Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Emiliano Grillo 67-65-72-68—272
x-Adam Schenk 66-67-67-72—272
Harry Hall 62-66-72-73—273
Scottie Scheffler 67-67-72-67—273
Paul Haley 73-68-66-67—274
Sam Burns 67-70-70-68—275
Rickie Fowler 68-71-69-67—275
Michael Kim 67-71-70-67—275
Max Homa 67-69-71-69—276
Mark Hubbard 69-69-69-69—276
Kevin Streelman 68-69-68-71—276
Harris English 65-66-70-76—277
Aaron Rai 71-68-67-71—277
Chad Ramey 68-69-69-71—277
Justin Rose 69-66-72-70—277
Austin Eckroat 69-66-72-71—278
Russell Henley 68-71-69-70—278
Viktor Hovland 71-68-66-73—278
David Lipsky 67-69-69-73—278
Justin Suh 68-70-66-74—278
Byeong Hun An 67-66-72-74—279
Aaron Baddeley 70-71-71-67—279
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-68-70-71—279
Thomas Detry 70-68-71-70—279
Ryan Fox 67-71-69-72—279
Kramer Hickok 70-69-71-69—279
Austin Smotherman 67-73-70-69—279
Carson Young 69-66-75-69—279
Brian Harman 70-69-67-74—280
Lee Hodges 69-67-74-70—280
Si Woo Kim 67-70-70-73—280
Kurt Kitayama 70-71-71-68—280
Peter Malnati 69-67-72-72—280
Collin Morikawa 73-67-70-70—280
Alex Noren 68-69-74-69—280
Andrew Putnam 66-70-70-74—280
Robby Shelton 66-67-76-71—280
Sam Stevens 71-66-72-71—280
Sepp Straka 69-71-70-70—280
Luke Donald 71-69-69-72—281
Billy Horschel 67-74-70-70—281
Min Woo Lee 67-71-70-73—281
Andrew Novak 68-66-74-73—281
Scott Piercy 69-68-72-72—281
Chez Reavie 67-69-75-70—281
Alex Smalley 70-71-68-72—281
Jimmy Walker 73-67-71-70—281
Nick Hardy 72-69-71-70—282
Patton Kizzire 69-69-73-71—282
Matthew NeSmith 70-69-73-70—282
Vincent Norrman 70-71-71-70—282
Will Gordon 71-68-69-75—283
Ben Griffin 67-69-75-72—283
Tom Hoge 66-74-69-74—283
Maverick McNealy 71-70-74-68—283
Akshay Bhatia 69-68-70-77—284
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-69-75-73—285
Luke List 70-70-71-74—285
Justin Lower 70-68-73-74—285
Ben Martin 69-69-68-79—285
Patrick Rodgers 72-67-70-76—285
Brendon Todd 69-71-71-74—285
Cameron Champ 70-71-73-72—286
Erik Compton 69-70-78-69—286
Zecheng Dou 70-69-75-72—286
Cody Gribble 70-68-75-73—286
J.J. Spaun 70-69-70-77—286
Joel Dahmen 72-69-70-76—287
Stephan Jaeger 72-69-70-76—287
Beau Hossler 72-69-75-74—290
Matthias Schwab 69-72-77-72—290
Russell Knox 69-72-76-76—293

