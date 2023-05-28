Boston 2, Arizona 1

28 May, 2023
|Boston
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yoshida dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Walker dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Casas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|Arizona
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Henry (1). LOB_Boston 7, Arizona 2. 2B_McCarthy (2). HR_Marte (7). S_McGuire (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Whitlock W,2-2
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Crawford H,1
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Martin H,9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen S,11-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|Davies L,0-1
|3
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|K.Nelson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Henry
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McGough
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Adams.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:49. A_29,142 (48,359).