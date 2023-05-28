Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Boston 2, Arizona 1

28 May, 2023
Boston Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 30 1 3 1
Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 Smith 1b 4 0 0 0
Verdugo rf 2 0 0 0 Marte 2b 4 1 1 1
Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 Carroll cf 4 0 0 0
Yoshida dh 3 1 2 0 Walker dh 3 0 1 0
Duran cf 4 0 2 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0
Casas 1b 4 1 1 0 Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0
Hernández ss 4 0 1 1 Moreno c 3 0 0 0
Valdez 2b 1 0 0 0 McCarthy rf 3 0 1 0
Reyes ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0
McGuire c 3 0 0 1
Boston 000 200 000 2
Arizona 100 000 000 1

E_Henry (1). LOB_Boston 7, Arizona 2. 2B_McCarthy (2). HR_Marte (7). S_McGuire (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Whitlock W,2-2 5 3 1 1 0 4
Crawford H,1 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Martin H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen S,11-14 1 0 0 0 0 1
Arizona
Davies L,0-1 3 1-3 5 2 2 2 3
K.Nelson 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Henry 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Adams 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
McGough 2 0 0 0 1 5
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Adams.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:49. A_29,142 (48,359).

