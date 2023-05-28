Boston 2, Arizona 1

Boston Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 30 1 3 1 Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 Smith 1b 4 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 2 0 0 0 Marte 2b 4 1 1 1 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 Carroll cf 4 0 0 0 Yoshida dh 3 1 2 0 Walker dh 3 0 1 0 Duran cf 4 0 2 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Casas 1b 4 1 1 0 Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0 Hernández ss 4 0 1 1 Moreno c 3 0 0 0 Valdez 2b 1 0 0 0 McCarthy rf 3 0 1 0 Reyes ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 McGuire c 3 0 0 1

Boston 000 200 000 — 2 Arizona 100 000 000 — 1

E_Henry (1). LOB_Boston 7, Arizona 2. 2B_McCarthy (2). HR_Marte (7). S_McGuire (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Whitlock W,2-2 5 3 1 1 0 4 Crawford H,1 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Martin H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jansen S,11-14 1 0 0 0 0 1

Arizona Davies L,0-1 3 1-3 5 2 2 2 3 K.Nelson 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Henry 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Adams 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 McGough 2 0 0 0 1 5 Castro 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Adams.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:49. A_29,142 (48,359).