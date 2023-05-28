Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Baseball Expanded Glance

28 May, 2023
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 38 16 .704 _ _ 6-4 L-1 25-6 13-10
Baltimore 33 19 .635 4 +3 6-4 L-2 15-10 18-9
New York 31 23 .574 7 _ 6-4 W-1 18-13 13-10
Boston 28 24 .538 9 2 6-4 W-2 15-11 13-13
Toronto 27 26 .509 10½ 2-8 L-1 13-9 14-17

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 27 25 .519 _ _ 4-6 W-1 16-11 11-14
Detroit 24 26 .480 2 5 5-5 W-1 12-11 12-15
Cleveland 22 29 .431 3-7 L-1 11-15 11-14
Chicago 22 32 .407 6 9 6-4 L-1 12-13 10-19
Kansas City 15 38 .283 12½ 15½ 3-7 L-3 7-21 8-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 33 18 .647 _ _ 8-2 W-4 16-8 17-10
Houston 30 21 .588 3 8-2 W-2 14-11 16-10
Los Angeles 28 24 .538 2 6-4 L-1 15-11 13-13
Seattle 27 25 .519 3 6-4 W-1 15-13 12-12
Oakland 10 44 .185 24½ 21 0-10 L-10 5-22 5-22

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 31 21 .596 _ _ 5-5 L-2 14-14 17-7
New York 27 25 .519 4 _ 7-3 W-2 12-9 15-16
Miami 26 26 .500 5 1 5-5 W-1 14-11 12-15
Philadelphia 25 27 .481 6 2 5-5 W-2 14-10 11-17
Washington 23 29 .442 8 4 5-5 W-2 11-17 12-12

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 27 25 .519 _ _ 3-7 L-3 15-12 12-13
Pittsburgh 26 25 .510 ½ ½ 4-6 L-1 12-13 14-12
St. Louis 24 30 .444 4 4 6-4 W-1 11-15 13-15
Cincinnati 23 29 .442 4 4 4-6 W-2 14-14 9-15
Chicago 22 29 .431 3-7 L-3 13-14 9-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 32 21 .604 _ _ 5-5 W-1 17-7 15-14
Arizona 29 23 .558 +2 5-5 L-3 14-12 15-11
San Francisco 27 25 .519 _ 8-2 W-3 15-11 12-14
San Diego 24 28 .462 3 4-6 L-1 12-15 12-13
Colorado 22 30 .423 5 4-6 L-1 13-14 9-16

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

Texas 12, Baltimore 2

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 3, Minnesota 1

Washington 12, Kansas City 10

Houston 5, Oakland 2

Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 7, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 9, Toronto 7

Texas 5, Baltimore 3

Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 6, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 5

Washington 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 2, Arizona 1

St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1), 11:35 a.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Bradford 0-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-4), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cleveland (Gaddis 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 4-4) at Minnesota (Ober 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 5-1) at Oakland (Medina 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 9, Chicago Cubs 0

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

San Francisco 15, Milwaukee 1

Washington 12, Kansas City 10

N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 2

Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 7, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 3, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 5

Washington 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 2, Arizona 1

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1), 11:35 a.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cleveland (Gaddis 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 4-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-1), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3) at Colorado (Gomber 4-4), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Covey 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

