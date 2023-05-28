Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|38
|16
|.704
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|25-6
|13-10
|Baltimore
|33
|19
|.635
|4
|+3
|6-4
|L-2
|15-10
|18-9
|New York
|31
|23
|.574
|7
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|18-13
|13-10
|Boston
|28
|24
|.538
|9
|2
|6-4
|W-2
|15-11
|13-13
|Toronto
|27
|26
|.509
|10½
|3½
|2-8
|L-1
|13-9
|14-17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|27
|25
|.519
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|16-11
|11-14
|Detroit
|24
|26
|.480
|2
|5
|5-5
|W-1
|12-11
|12-15
|Cleveland
|22
|29
|.431
|4½
|7½
|3-7
|L-1
|11-15
|11-14
|Chicago
|22
|32
|.407
|6
|9
|6-4
|L-1
|12-13
|10-19
|Kansas City
|15
|38
|.283
|12½
|15½
|3-7
|L-3
|7-21
|8-17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|33
|18
|.647
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|16-8
|17-10
|Houston
|30
|21
|.588
|3
|+½
|8-2
|W-2
|14-11
|16-10
|Los Angeles
|28
|24
|.538
|5½
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|15-11
|13-13
|Seattle
|27
|25
|.519
|6½
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|15-13
|12-12
|Oakland
|10
|44
|.185
|24½
|21
|0-10
|L-10
|5-22
|5-22
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|31
|21
|.596
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|14-14
|17-7
|New York
|27
|25
|.519
|4
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|12-9
|15-16
|Miami
|26
|26
|.500
|5
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|14-11
|12-15
|Philadelphia
|25
|27
|.481
|6
|2
|5-5
|W-2
|14-10
|11-17
|Washington
|23
|29
|.442
|8
|4
|5-5
|W-2
|11-17
|12-12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|27
|25
|.519
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-3
|15-12
|12-13
|Pittsburgh
|26
|25
|.510
|½
|½
|4-6
|L-1
|12-13
|14-12
|St. Louis
|24
|30
|.444
|4
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|11-15
|13-15
|Cincinnati
|23
|29
|.442
|4
|4
|4-6
|W-2
|14-14
|9-15
|Chicago
|22
|29
|.431
|4½
|4½
|3-7
|L-3
|13-14
|9-15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|32
|21
|.604
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|17-7
|15-14
|Arizona
|29
|23
|.558
|2½
|+2
|5-5
|L-3
|14-12
|15-11
|San Francisco
|27
|25
|.519
|4½
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|15-11
|12-14
|San Diego
|24
|28
|.462
|7½
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|12-15
|12-13
|Colorado
|22
|30
|.423
|9½
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|13-14
|9-16
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3
Texas 12, Baltimore 2
San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 3, Minnesota 1
Washington 12, Kansas City 10
Houston 5, Oakland 2
Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 7, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 9, Toronto 7
Texas 5, Baltimore 3
Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0
Houston 6, Oakland 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 5
Washington 4, Kansas City 2
Boston 2, Arizona 1
St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings
Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1), 11:35 a.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (Bradford 0-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-1), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-4), 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cleveland (Gaddis 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 4-4) at Minnesota (Ober 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 5-1) at Oakland (Medina 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Cincinnati 9, Chicago Cubs 0
Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3
San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4
San Francisco 15, Milwaukee 1
Washington 12, Kansas City 10
N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 2
Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 7, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1
Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 3, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 5
Washington 4, Kansas City 2
Boston 2, Arizona 1
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5
St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1), 11:35 a.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cleveland (Gaddis 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 4-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-1), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3) at Colorado (Gomber 4-4), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Covey 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.