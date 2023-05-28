Baltimore 3, Texas 2

Texas Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 29 3 7 3 Semien 2b 4 0 1 1 Mullins cf 3 2 1 0 Seager ss 4 0 1 1 Rutschman c 4 1 2 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 0 3 2 García dh 4 0 1 0 Santander rf 3 0 0 0 Jung 3b 3 0 1 0 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 Heim c 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 1 Jankowski lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Urías 2b 3 0 0 0 Grossman rf 3 1 2 0 Frazier ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Thompson pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Henderson 3b 3 0 0 0 Taveras cf 3 0 0 0 McCann dh 2 0 0 0 Vavra pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Mateo ss 3 0 1 0

Texas 000 001 010 — 2 Baltimore 200 000 01x — 3

DP_Texas 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Texas 4, Baltimore 6. 2B_Semien (13), Heim (10), Seager (8). 3B_Hays (2). SF_Mountcastle (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Bradford 5 5 2 2 1 5 Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 2 Ragans L,2-2 1 1 1 1 2 1 Barlow 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 King 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Baltimore Bradish 6 2-3 4 1 1 1 4 Cano BS,4-5 1 3 1 1 0 1 Coulombe W,2-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Bautista S,13-17 1 0 0 0 0 3

Ragans pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Cano pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:30. A_25,124 (45,971).