Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Baltimore 3, Texas 2

28 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Texas Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 29 3 7 3
Semien 2b 4 0 1 1 Mullins cf 3 2 1 0
Seager ss 4 0 1 1 Rutschman c 4 1 2 0
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Hays lf 4 0 3 2
García dh 4 0 1 0 Santander rf 3 0 0 0
Jung 3b 3 0 1 0 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0
Heim c 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 1
Jankowski lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Urías 2b 3 0 0 0
Grossman rf 3 1 2 0 Frazier ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Thompson pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Henderson 3b 3 0 0 0
Taveras cf 3 0 0 0 McCann dh 2 0 0 0
Vavra pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Mateo ss 3 0 1 0
Texas 000 001 010 2
Baltimore 200 000 01x 3

DP_Texas 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Texas 4, Baltimore 6. 2B_Semien (13), Heim (10), Seager (8). 3B_Hays (2). SF_Mountcastle (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Bradford 5 5 2 2 1 5
Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ragans L,2-2 1 1 1 1 2 1
Barlow 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
King 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Bradish 6 2-3 4 1 1 1 4
Cano BS,4-5 1 3 1 1 0 1
Coulombe W,2-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bautista S,13-17 1 0 0 0 0 3

Ragans pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Cano pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:30. A_25,124 (45,971).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Así está el cuadro de octavos de final del Mundial Sub 20: se confirmó el rival de Argentina y las 14 selecciones que ya se clasificaron

Así está el cuadro de octavos de final del Mundial Sub 20: se confirmó el rival de Argentina y las 14 selecciones que ya se clasificaron

Hace 5 min

Tras la derrota de San Lorenzo con Barracas, Racing pierde 1-0 ante Defensa y Justicia

Agustín Canapino llegó a ser tercero en las 500 Millas de Indianápolis, pero un accidente lo obligó a abandonar

Tras salir campeón con el PSG, el Camp Nou volvió a atronar pidiendo la vuelta de Messi: toda la verdad sobre la chance de su regreso a Barcelona

Boca Juniors recibe a Tigre con el objetivo de sumar un nuevo triunfo en la Bombonera, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Robert Downey Jr. audicionó para otro papel en Marvel antes de convertirse en Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. audicionó para otro papel en Marvel antes de convertirse en Iron Man

Hace 1 hora

“Elemental”: que dicen las primeras críticas sobre el próximo filme animado de Pixar y Disney

“Succession”: Brian Cox afirmó que el desenlace de su personaje sucedió demasiado pronto en la serie de HBO

La canción que Taylor Swift le habría escrito a Joe Alwyn

Qué serie o película ver esta noche en Netflix

TENDENCIAS

Al estilo de Bing y Google, Opera también incluirá inteligencia artificial

Al estilo de Bing y Google, Opera también incluirá inteligencia artificial

Hace 2 horas

Los mejores looks de la alfombra roja del Festival de Cannes 2023

Por qué OpenAI se iría con su inteligencia artificial de Europa

Por qué Apple niega la entrada de una aplicación a su App Store

Cómo usar ‘Citas’ de Facebook y conseguir el amor de la vida