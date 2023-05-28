Baltimore 3, Texas 2

28 May, 2023
|Texas
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mullins cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|García dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Jankowski lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Frazier ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Henderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCann dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vavra pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Texas
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|01x
|—
|3
DP_Texas 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Texas 4, Baltimore 6. 2B_Semien (13), Heim (10), Seager (8). 3B_Hays (2). SF_Mountcastle (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Bradford
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Sborz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ragans L,2-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Barlow
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|King
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Bradish
|6
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Cano BS,4-5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Coulombe W,2-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bautista S,13-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Ragans pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Cano pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:30. A_25,124 (45,971).