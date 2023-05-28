Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Argentine Standings

28 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
River Plate 17 13 1 3 29 9 40
San Lorenzo 17 10 5 2 19 6 35
Talleres 17 9 4 4 30 16 31
Estudiantes 17 9 4 4 20 14 31
Rosario Central 17 8 6 3 25 20 30
Defensa y Justicia 17 8 5 4 22 11 29
Lanus 17 8 5 4 24 16 29
Belgrano 18 8 4 6 15 15 28
Godoy Cruz 17 7 5 5 20 18 26
Boca Juniors 17 7 3 7 21 16 24
Sarmiento 18 6 6 6 18 15 24
Argentinos 17 6 5 6 21 16 23
Newell's 17 6 5 6 14 15 23
CA Platense 18 6 5 7 20 23 23
Tigre 17 5 7 5 17 18 22
Gimnasia 18 6 4 8 16 25 22
Instituto AC Cordoba 17 5 5 7 14 21 20
Barracas Central 17 4 7 6 16 21 19
CA Central Cordoba SE 17 5 4 8 12 19 19
Colon 17 3 9 5 15 18 18
Independiente 18 3 9 6 17 21 18
Huracan 17 4 6 7 15 20 18
Atletico Tucuman 18 3 9 6 14 20 18
Racing Club 16 5 3 8 19 26 18
Velez Sarsfield 16 3 8 5 16 15 17
Banfield 17 3 6 8 10 20 15
Arsenal 18 4 2 12 14 26 14
Santa Fe 16 2 6 8 9 22 12

___

Friday, May 19

Godoy Cruz 2, Gimnasia 0

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Santa Fe 1

Rosario Central 2, Defensa y Justicia 1

Estudiantes 1, Banfield 0

Argentinos 0, Boca Juniors 1

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m. ppd

Saturday, May 20

San Lorenzo 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Lanus 1, Newell's 0

Tigre 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Sunday, May 21

Belgrano 1, Talleres 1

Sarmiento 0, Huracan 0

Colon 1, Barracas Central 1

River Plate 2, CA Platense 1

Friday, May 26

Atletico Tucuman 1, Arsenal 0

Saturday, May 27

Gimnasia 0, Sarmiento 0

CA Platense 1, Belgrano 0

Independiente 1, Lanus 1

Sunday, May 28

Barracas Central vs. San Lorenzo, 1 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Argentinos, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Tigre, 6 p.m.

Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 29

Colon vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

Sarmiento vs. Newell's, 7 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Estudiantes vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.

Tigre vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. CA Platense, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Belgrano vs. Velez Sarsfield, 1 p.m.

River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Santa Fe vs. Gimnasia, 10 a.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Colon, 1 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Lanus vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

