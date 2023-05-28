American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|38
|16
|.704
|_
|Baltimore
|33
|19
|.635
|4
|New York
|31
|23
|.574
|7
|Boston
|28
|24
|.538
|9
|Toronto
|27
|26
|.509
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|27
|25
|.519
|_
|Detroit
|24
|26
|.480
|2
|Cleveland
|22
|29
|.431
|4½
|Chicago
|22
|32
|.407
|6
|Kansas City
|15
|38
|.283
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|33
|18
|.647
|_
|Houston
|30
|21
|.588
|3
|Los Angeles
|28
|24
|.538
|5½
|Seattle
|27
|25
|.519
|6½
|Oakland
|10
|44
|.185
|24½
___
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3
Texas 12, Baltimore 2
San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 3, Minnesota 1
Washington 12, Kansas City 10
Houston 5, Oakland 2
Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 7, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 9, Toronto 7
Texas 5, Baltimore 3
Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0
Houston 6, Oakland 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 5
Washington 4, Kansas City 2
Boston 2, Arizona 1
St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings
Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1), 11:35 a.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (Bradford 0-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-1), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-4), 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cleveland (Gaddis 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 4-4) at Minnesota (Ober 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 5-1) at Oakland (Medina 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.