WNBA Glance

27 May, 2023
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Indiana
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Phoenix
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Seattle
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
___
Thursday's Games
Las Vegas 94, Los Angeles 85
Phoenix 90, Minnesota 81
Friday's Games
Washington 71, Chicago 69
Dallas 95, Seattle 91
Saturday's Games
Connecticut at New York, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.