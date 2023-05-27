Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

WNBA Glance

27 May, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 3 0 1.000
Chicago 2 1 .667 1
Washington 2 2 .500
New York 1 1 .500
Atlanta 1 1 .500
Indiana 0 2 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 2 0 1.000
Dallas 2 0 1.000
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1
Phoenix 1 2 .333
Seattle 0 2 .000 2
Minnesota 0 3 .000

___

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas 94, Los Angeles 85

Phoenix 90, Minnesota 81

Friday's Games

Washington 71, Chicago 69

Dallas 95, Seattle 91

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at New York, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

