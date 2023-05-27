Washington 4, Kansas City 2

27 May, 2023
|Washington
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|1
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pratto lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|García 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Pasquantino 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Melendez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Garrett pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Massey dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Ruiz c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smith 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Waters cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Call cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Washington
|000
|004
|000
|—
|4
|Kansas City
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Melendez (4). DP_Washington 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Washington 10, Kansas City 9. 2B_Candelario (15), Thomas (9), Dickerson (2), Abrams (8), Garcia (8). HR_Perez (12). SB_Massey (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Gray
|4
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Thompson W,3-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Edwards Jr. H,11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Harvey H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Finnegan S,11-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|Singer
|5
|4
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Taylor L,1-3 BS,0-2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hernández
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clarke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Singer pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Taylor pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Singer (Smith). WP_Gray, Singer, Clarke.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:52. A_19,130 (38,427).