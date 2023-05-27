Washington 4, Kansas City 2

Washington Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 33 2 7 1 Thomas rf 4 0 1 0 Pratto lf 4 1 0 0 García 2b 5 0 0 0 Pasquantino 1b 5 0 1 0 Meneses dh 4 0 0 0 Perez c 4 1 2 1 Candelario 3b 4 1 2 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 1 2 1 Melendez rf 2 0 0 0 S.Garrett pr-lf 1 0 0 0 Massey dh 4 0 2 0 Ruiz c 3 1 1 1 Garcia 3b 4 0 1 0 Smith 1b 3 1 1 0 Waters cf 4 0 0 0 Call cf 3 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 2 0 1 0 Abrams ss 4 0 1 2

Washington 000 004 000 — 4 Kansas City 101 000 000 — 2

E_Melendez (4). DP_Washington 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Washington 10, Kansas City 9. 2B_Candelario (15), Thomas (9), Dickerson (2), Abrams (8), Garcia (8). HR_Perez (12). SB_Massey (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Gray 4 4 2 2 3 4 Thompson W,3-2 2 1 0 0 0 1 Edwards Jr. H,11 1 1 0 0 1 1 Harvey H,10 1 0 0 0 1 2 Finnegan S,11-13 1 1 0 0 0 2

Kansas City Singer 5 4 2 2 3 6 Taylor L,1-3 BS,0-2 0 3 2 2 1 0 Hernández 2 1 0 0 0 2 Clarke 1 0 0 0 1 0 Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1

Singer pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Taylor pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Singer (Smith). WP_Gray, Singer, Clarke.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:52. A_19,130 (38,427).