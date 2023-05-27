Washington 12, Kansas City 10

27 May, 2023
|Washington
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|12
|15
|12
|Totals
|39
|10
|13
|9
|Thomas rf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Duffy 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|García 2b
|6
|3
|6
|2
|Massey ph-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Meneses dh
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Pasquantino 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Candelario 3b
|5
|2
|1
|2
|Perez dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Lopez pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Garrett pr-lf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|3
|4
|5
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Melendez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Call cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Pratto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Fermin c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Waters cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Washington
|100
|008
|030
|—
|12
|Kansas City
|000
|201
|520
|—
|10
E_Ruiz (3). DP_Washington 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Washington 12, Kansas City 7. 2B_García 2 (7), Meneses (13), Witt Jr. (8), Garcia (7), Perez (12). 3B_Candelario (2). HR_Thomas (8), Dickerson (2), Witt Jr. 2 (9). SB_S.Garrett (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Corbin W,4-5
|6
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|4
|6
|Ramírez
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Edwards Jr. H,10
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Kuhl S,1-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|Lyles L,0-9
|5
|6
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Staumont
|1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|A.Garrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Cuas
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Wittgren
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ramírez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Edwards Jr. pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Lyles pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Cuas (Abrams). WP_Edwards Jr..
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:12. A_15,878 (38,427).