Agencias

Washington 12, Kansas City 10

27 May, 2023
Washington Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 12 15 12 Totals 39 10 13 9
Thomas rf 5 2 1 1 Duffy 2b 2 1 1 0
García 2b 6 3 6 2 Massey ph-2b 0 1 0 0
Meneses dh 5 2 3 3 Pasquantino 1b 5 0 1 0
Candelario 3b 5 2 1 2 Perez dh 5 1 2 3
Dickerson lf 3 1 1 3 Lopez pr-dh 0 0 0 0
S.Garrett pr-lf 2 0 2 1 Witt Jr. ss 5 3 4 5
Ruiz c 5 0 0 0 Melendez rf 3 1 1 0
Smith 1b 4 0 0 0 Olivares lf 4 0 0 0
Call cf 3 1 0 0 Pratto ph 1 0 0 0
Abrams ss 3 1 1 0 Fermin c 5 0 0 0
Garcia 3b 5 1 2 1
Waters cf 4 2 2 0
Washington 100 008 030 12
Kansas City 000 201 520 10

E_Ruiz (3). DP_Washington 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Washington 12, Kansas City 7. 2B_García 2 (7), Meneses (13), Witt Jr. (8), Garcia (7), Perez (12). 3B_Candelario (2). HR_Thomas (8), Dickerson (2), Witt Jr. 2 (9). SB_S.Garrett (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin W,4-5 6 1-3 7 6 6 4 6
Ramírez 0 3 2 2 0 0
Edwards Jr. H,10 1 2 2 2 1 1
Kuhl S,1-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Lyles L,0-9 5 6 5 5 3 2
Staumont 1 3 4 4 2 1
A.Garrett 1 0 0 0 3 1
Cuas 1 4 3 3 1 2
Wittgren 1 2 0 0 0 0

Ramírez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Edwards Jr. pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Lyles pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Cuas (Abrams). WP_Edwards Jr..

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:12. A_15,878 (38,427).

