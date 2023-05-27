Texas 5, Baltimore 3

Texas Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 5 11 4 Totals 30 3 6 3 Semien 2b 5 0 2 2 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 Seager ss 5 0 1 0 Rutschman dh 4 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 5 0 0 0 Hays lf 3 2 1 1 García rf 3 1 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 3 1 1 1 Jung 3b 4 1 1 0 Urías 3b 4 0 1 1 Heim c 4 1 3 1 McCann c 4 0 1 0 J.Smith lf 4 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 1 0 Thompson pr-lf 0 0 0 0 McKenna rf 3 0 0 0 Grossman dh 3 1 1 1 Mateo ss 3 0 1 0 Taveras cf 4 1 2 0

Texas 010 100 210 — 5 Baltimore 000 000 102 — 3

E_Akin (1). DP_Texas 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Texas 7, Baltimore 3. 2B_Jung (9), Taveras (9), Heim (10), McCann (3), Mountcastle (12), Urías (8). HR_Hays (6). SB_Mateo (15).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Heaney W,4-3 7 4 1 1 1 3 Burke 1 0 0 0 0 0 W.Smith 1 2 2 2 1 1

Baltimore Kremer L,5-2 6 1-3 5 3 3 2 5 Baker 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Givens 2-3 2 1 0 0 0 Akin 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_Heaney (Mountcastle). WP_Baker.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:28. A_37,939 (45,971).