Agencias

Texas 5, Baltimore 3

27 May, 2023
Texas Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 11 4 Totals 30 3 6 3
Semien 2b 5 0 2 2 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0
Seager ss 5 0 1 0 Rutschman dh 4 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 5 0 0 0 Hays lf 3 2 1 1
García rf 3 1 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 3 1 1 1
Jung 3b 4 1 1 0 Urías 3b 4 0 1 1
Heim c 4 1 3 1 McCann c 4 0 1 0
J.Smith lf 4 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 1 0
Thompson pr-lf 0 0 0 0 McKenna rf 3 0 0 0
Grossman dh 3 1 1 1 Mateo ss 3 0 1 0
Taveras cf 4 1 2 0
Texas 010 100 210 5
Baltimore 000 000 102 3

E_Akin (1). DP_Texas 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Texas 7, Baltimore 3. 2B_Jung (9), Taveras (9), Heim (10), McCann (3), Mountcastle (12), Urías (8). HR_Hays (6). SB_Mateo (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Heaney W,4-3 7 4 1 1 1 3
Burke 1 0 0 0 0 0
W.Smith 1 2 2 2 1 1
Baltimore
Kremer L,5-2 6 1-3 5 3 3 2 5
Baker 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Givens 2-3 2 1 0 0 0
Akin 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_Heaney (Mountcastle). WP_Baker.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:28. A_37,939 (45,971).

