Texas 12, Baltimore 2

27 May, 2023
Texas Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 12 13 12 Totals 34 2 8 2
Semien 2b 5 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0
Seager ss 4 1 1 4 Rutschman c 3 1 3 1
Thompson lf 0 0 0 0 McCann c 0 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 3 1 0 0 Santander rf 3 0 0 0
García rf 5 0 0 0 Vavra rf 1 0 1 1
Jung 3b 5 2 3 1 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0
J.Smith lf-ss 5 2 3 1 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0
Grossman dh 2 2 1 2 Urías 2b 1 0 0 0
Miller ph-dh 1 0 1 1 Hays lf 4 0 2 0
Taveras cf 4 2 2 3 Henderson 3b 4 0 0 0
León c 5 1 1 0 O'Hearn dh 4 1 1 0
Mateo ss 3 0 0 0
Texas 020 800 002 12
Baltimore 100 000 010 2

E_J.Smith (4), Mateo (6). DP_Texas 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Miller (3), Hays (13), O'Hearn (2). 3B_Jung (1). HR_Taveras (2), Grossman (6), Seager (4), Rutschman (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Gray W,5-1 7 4 1 1 1 8
King 1 4 1 1 0 2
Hernández 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Rodriguez L,2-2 3 1-3 6 9 8 3 6
Voth 3 2-3 2 1 1 2 1
C.Pérez 1 1 0 0 0 0
McKenna 1 4 2 2 0 0

HBP_Voth (Grossman).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:36. A_20,293 (45,971).

