Texas 12, Baltimore 2

Texas Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 12 13 12 Totals 34 2 8 2 Semien 2b 5 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 1 1 4 Rutschman c 3 1 3 1 Thompson lf 0 0 0 0 McCann c 0 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 3 1 0 0 Santander rf 3 0 0 0 García rf 5 0 0 0 Vavra rf 1 0 1 1 Jung 3b 5 2 3 1 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 J.Smith lf-ss 5 2 3 1 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 Grossman dh 2 2 1 2 Urías 2b 1 0 0 0 Miller ph-dh 1 0 1 1 Hays lf 4 0 2 0 Taveras cf 4 2 2 3 Henderson 3b 4 0 0 0 León c 5 1 1 0 O'Hearn dh 4 1 1 0 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0

Texas 020 800 002 — 12 Baltimore 100 000 010 — 2

E_J.Smith (4), Mateo (6). DP_Texas 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Miller (3), Hays (13), O'Hearn (2). 3B_Jung (1). HR_Taveras (2), Grossman (6), Seager (4), Rutschman (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Gray W,5-1 7 4 1 1 1 8 King 1 4 1 1 0 2 Hernández 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baltimore Rodriguez L,2-2 3 1-3 6 9 8 3 6 Voth 3 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 C.Pérez 1 1 0 0 0 0 McKenna 1 4 2 2 0 0

HBP_Voth (Grossman).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:36. A_20,293 (45,971).