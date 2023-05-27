Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

27 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Los Angeles Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 34 9 13 9
Betts rf 3 1 0 0 Díaz 1b 4 2 3 2
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 0 Franco ss 4 2 2 1
Smith c 3 0 2 1 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 1 2
Martinez dh 5 0 2 1 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0
Muncy 3b 5 0 0 0 J.Lowe dh 3 0 1 1
Vargas 2b 3 1 0 0 Ramírez ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Outman cf 3 0 0 0 Walls 3b 4 1 1 0
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 Bethancourt c 4 2 3 1
Peralta lf 2 0 1 0 Raley rf 2 1 0 0
Taylor ph-lf 2 0 1 1 Margot ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Siri cf 4 1 2 2
Los Angeles 101 000 010 3
Tampa Bay 221 100 12x 9

DP_Los Angeles 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Taylor (6), Díaz 2 (11), Bethancourt 2 (8). HR_Díaz (12), Siri (9). SB_J.Lowe (10), Walls 2 (13), Franco (18). SF_Franco (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Syndergaard L,1-4 6 8 6 6 1 3
Bruihl 2 5 3 3 1 0
Tampa Bay
Beeks 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 2
Criswell W,1-1 4 4 1 1 3 4
Diekman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kelly 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Poche H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Faucher 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Adam H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 0 1

Criswell pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Kelly (Smith), Bruihl (Arozarena). WP_Criswell, Faucher.

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:45. A_19,715 (25,025).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Se sorteó el cuadro principal de Roland Garros: los partidos de los 11 argentinos que disputarán el Grand Slam

Se sorteó el cuadro principal de Roland Garros: los partidos de los 11 argentinos que disputarán el Grand Slam

Hace 34 min

El pedido a los fanáticos, la “injusticia” que comete al armar el equipo titular y el futuro rival: las frases de Mascherano tras la goleada a Nueva Zelanda

“A lo Messi” y “es un distinto”: las reacciones de los futbolistas de la Sub 20 ante el golazo de Luka Romero

Argentina brilló en San Juan, goleó 5-0 a Nueva Zelanda y se clasificó a octavos de final del Mundial Sub 20 como líder del Grupo A

La historia argentina de Luka Romero: sus vacaciones en Quilmes, el pasado de su padre en el ascenso y la herencia familiar en el fútbol

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Thunderbolts” de Marvel se retrasa por huelga de guionistas

“Thunderbolts” de Marvel se retrasa por huelga de guionistas

Hace 35 min

“La Sirenita”: cinco curiosidades que debes saber sobre el live-action

Ricardo Montaner: “La fe te rejuvenece”

Se reveló el tráiler de “Secuestro aéreo”, un nuevo thriller con Idris Elba

La emotiva actuación de ‘Messi’, el border collie premiado en Cannes

TENDENCIAS

Entrenamiento funcional en casa: cuáles son las ventajas y desventajas de una rutina alternativa al gimnasio

Entrenamiento funcional en casa: cuáles son las ventajas y desventajas de una rutina alternativa al gimnasio

Hace 3 horas

A partir de células animales crearon los primeros filetes de pescado con impresora 3D

Qué pasa cuando reportan mi perfil o una publicación en Instagram

Festival Cannes 2023: los mejores looks de la espectacular alfombra azul

Bumble crea un nuevo match con Spotify, los gustos musicales definirán las citas