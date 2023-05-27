Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los Angeles Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 34 9 13 9 Betts rf 3 1 0 0 Díaz 1b 4 2 3 2 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 0 Franco ss 4 2 2 1 Smith c 3 0 2 1 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 1 2 Martinez dh 5 0 2 1 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 5 0 0 0 J.Lowe dh 3 0 1 1 Vargas 2b 3 1 0 0 Ramírez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Outman cf 3 0 0 0 Walls 3b 4 1 1 0 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 Bethancourt c 4 2 3 1 Peralta lf 2 0 1 0 Raley rf 2 1 0 0 Taylor ph-lf 2 0 1 1 Margot ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Siri cf 4 1 2 2

Los Angeles 101 000 010 — 3 Tampa Bay 221 100 12x — 9

DP_Los Angeles 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Taylor (6), Díaz 2 (11), Bethancourt 2 (8). HR_Díaz (12), Siri (9). SB_J.Lowe (10), Walls 2 (13), Franco (18). SF_Franco (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Syndergaard L,1-4 6 8 6 6 1 3 Bruihl 2 5 3 3 1 0

Tampa Bay Beeks 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 2 Criswell W,1-1 4 4 1 1 3 4 Diekman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Kelly 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Poche H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Faucher 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 Adam H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 0 1

Criswell pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Kelly (Smith), Bruihl (Arozarena). WP_Criswell, Faucher.

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:45. A_19,715 (25,025).