Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0

27 May, 2023
Pittsburgh Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 34 5 11 5
Marcano ss 4 0 1 0 Crawford ss 4 2 2 0
Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 France 1b 3 1 2 1
Joe 1b 3 0 0 0 Rodríguez cf 4 1 2 1
Santana dh 4 0 0 0 Kelenic lf 4 0 1 0
Suwinski cf 4 0 1 0 Suárez dh 3 1 1 2
Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 Raleigh c 4 0 1 0
Bae 2b 1 0 0 0 Hernández rf 4 0 1 1
Castro ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Caballero 3b 4 0 1 0
Palacios rf 2 0 0 0 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0
McCutchen ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Delay c 2 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 0
Seattle 310 000 10x 5

E_Bae (7), Delay (2), Raleigh (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Seattle 7. 2B_Marcano (6), Crawford (11), France 2 (15), Hernández (6), Rodríguez (12), Kelenic (13). SF_Suárez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Velasquez L,4-4 2 7 4 4 1 3
Hernandez 3 2 0 0 0 2
Zastryzny 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Moreta 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 2
Bednar 1 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Castillo W,4-2 6 1 0 0 2 10
Speier 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Brash 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Gott 1 0 0 0 0 2
Topa 1 0 0 0 1 3

HBP_Castillo (Bae).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:32. A_44,624 (47,929).

