Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0

27 May, 2023
|Pittsburgh
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|5
|Marcano ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Reynolds lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Joe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kelenic lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Suwinski cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Suárez dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bae 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Castro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Caballero 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Palacios rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Delay c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Seattle
|310
|000
|10x
|—
|5
E_Bae (7), Delay (2), Raleigh (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Seattle 7. 2B_Marcano (6), Crawford (11), France 2 (15), Hernández (6), Rodríguez (12), Kelenic (13). SF_Suárez (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Velasquez L,4-4
|2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Hernandez
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Zastryzny
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moreta
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bednar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Castillo W,4-2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Speier
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brash
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Topa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_Castillo (Bae).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:32. A_44,624 (47,929).