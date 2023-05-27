Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Scottish Results

27 May, 2023
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Friday's Match

Partick Thistle 3, Ayr United FC 0

Saturday's Matches

Hearts 2, Aberdeen 1

Celtic 2, St Mirren FC 2

Kilmarnock 0, St. Johnstone 1

Livingston FC 2, Dundee United 1

Motherwell 1, Ross County 0

Sunday's Match

Hibernian FC 1, Rangers 3

Wednesday's Matches

Aberdeen 3, St Mirren FC 0

Hibernian FC 4, Celtic 2

Rangers 2, Hearts 2

Dundee United 0, Kilmarnock 3

Livingston FC 1, Motherwell 1

Ross County 3, St. Johnstone 3

Friday's Match

Ayr United FC 0, Partick Thistle 5, Partick Thistle advances on 8-0 aggregate

Saturday's Matches

Celtic 5, Aberdeen 0

Hearts 1, Hibernian FC 1

St Mirren FC 0, Rangers 3

Sunday's Matches

Kilmarnock vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

