Scottish Results

27 May, 2023
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Friday's Match
Partick Thistle 3, Ayr United FC 0
Saturday's Matches
Hearts 2, Aberdeen 1
Celtic 2, St Mirren FC 2
Kilmarnock 0, St. Johnstone 1
Livingston FC 2, Dundee United 1
Motherwell 1, Ross County 0
Sunday's Match
Hibernian FC 1, Rangers 3
Wednesday's Matches
Aberdeen 3, St Mirren FC 0
Hibernian FC 4, Celtic 2
Rangers 2, Hearts 2
Dundee United 0, Kilmarnock 3
Livingston FC 1, Motherwell 1
Ross County 3, St. Johnstone 3
Friday's Match
Ayr United FC 0, Partick Thistle 5, Partick Thistle advances on 8-0 aggregate
Saturday's Matches
Celtic 5, Aberdeen 0
Hearts 1, Hibernian FC 1
St Mirren FC 0, Rangers 3
Sunday's Matches
Kilmarnock vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Motherwell vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
St. Johnstone vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.