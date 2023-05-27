Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6

27 May, 2023
|Pittsburgh
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|11
|15
|11
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|McCutchen dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Crawford ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Reynolds lf
|4
|2
|3
|4
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joe rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Castro 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelenic rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suwinski cf-rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Hernández dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marcano ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Trammell lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bae 2b-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Wong 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|100
|151
|210
|—
|11
|Seattle
|110
|020
|200
|—
|6
E_Crawford (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Seattle 5. 2B_Marcano (5), Bae (6), Raleigh 2 (9). 3B_Reynolds (2). HR_McCutchen (8), Santana (3), Suwinski 2 (9), Hayes (2), Marcano (3), Reynolds (7), Rodríguez (8), Crawford (3). SB_Marcano (3), Reynolds (7). S_Hedges (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Keller W,6-1
|6
|7
|6
|6
|2
|8
|Ramirez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Kirby L,5-4
|4
|2-3
|9
|7
|7
|1
|4
|Saucedo
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Then
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Flexen
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Keller pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Saucedo pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Keller (France). WP_Kirby.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:37. A_32,209 (47,929).