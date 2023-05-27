Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6

Pittsburgh Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 11 15 11 Totals 34 6 7 6 McCutchen dh 5 2 2 1 Crawford ss 5 2 2 2 Reynolds lf 4 2 3 4 France 1b 4 0 0 0 Joe rf 5 0 0 0 Rodríguez cf 4 1 2 3 Castro 2b 0 0 0 0 Kelenic rf 4 0 0 0 Santana 1b 5 1 1 1 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 Suwinski cf-rf 5 2 3 3 Raleigh c 3 1 2 0 Hayes 3b 5 1 1 1 Hernández dh 4 0 0 0 Marcano ss 5 1 2 1 Trammell lf 4 0 1 1 Bae 2b-cf 4 1 2 0 Wong 2b 2 2 0 0 Hedges c 3 1 1 0

Pittsburgh 100 151 210 — 11 Seattle 110 020 200 — 6

E_Crawford (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Seattle 5. 2B_Marcano (5), Bae (6), Raleigh 2 (9). 3B_Reynolds (2). HR_McCutchen (8), Santana (3), Suwinski 2 (9), Hayes (2), Marcano (3), Reynolds (7), Rodríguez (8), Crawford (3). SB_Marcano (3), Reynolds (7). S_Hedges (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Keller W,6-1 6 7 6 6 2 8 Ramirez 2 0 0 0 1 2 Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1

Seattle Kirby L,5-4 4 2-3 9 7 7 1 4 Saucedo 1 2 1 1 0 1 Then 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 Flexen 2 1 1 1 0 1

Keller pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Saucedo pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Keller (France). WP_Kirby.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:37. A_32,209 (47,929).