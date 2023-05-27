Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

27 May, 2023
|Philadelphia
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|34
|4
|11
|4
|Stott 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Turner ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Guthrie lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Pillar ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Harrison 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Philadelphia
|002
|002
|200
|—
|6
|Atlanta
|000
|120
|010
|—
|4
DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 6. 2B_Bohm (9), Turner (11), Rosario (8), d'Arnaud (4). 3B_Castellanos (1). HR_Harris II (2), Ozuna (11). SB_Stott 3 (8). SF_Harper (1), Rosario (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Walker W,4-2
|6
|2-3
|10
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Strahm H,1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kimbrel S,6-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|Shuster
|5
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Jiménez L,0-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Luetge
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|McHugh
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chavez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Shuster, Luetge.
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:55. A_40,533 (41,149).