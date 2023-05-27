Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

27 May, 2023
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 7 6 Totals 34 4 11 4
Stott 2b 3 2 2 0 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 0 0
Turner ss 4 2 1 1 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Harper dh 3 0 0 1 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0
Castellanos rf 5 1 2 2 d'Arnaud c 4 1 2 0
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Ozuna dh 4 1 3 1
Guthrie lf 0 0 0 0 Rosario lf 2 0 1 1
Realmuto c 3 1 0 0 Pillar ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Bohm 1b 3 0 1 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0
Marsh cf 4 0 1 2 Arcia ss 4 1 2 0
Harrison 3b 4 0 0 0 Harris II cf 3 1 2 2
Philadelphia 002 002 200 6
Atlanta 000 120 010 4

DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 6. 2B_Bohm (9), Turner (11), Rosario (8), d'Arnaud (4). 3B_Castellanos (1). HR_Harris II (2), Ozuna (11). SB_Stott 3 (8). SF_Harper (1), Rosario (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Walker W,4-2 6 2-3 10 3 3 1 1
Strahm H,1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Kimbrel S,6-6 1 0 0 0 1 0
Atlanta
Shuster 5 2-3 3 3 3 3 5
Jiménez L,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 2 0
Luetge 2-3 3 2 2 1 0
McHugh 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Shuster, Luetge.

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:55. A_40,533 (41,149).

SportsAP

DEPORTES

