Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

27 May, 2023
|Philadelphia
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guthrie lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Harris II cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
LOB_Philadelphia 12, Atlanta 5. 2B_Clemens (3), Turner (12), Castellanos (17), Murphy (10), Riley (11). HR_Murphy (11). SB_Turner (7). SF_Stott (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Wheeler W,4-4
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Kimbrel S,7-7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|Morton L,5-5
|5
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|4
|9
|Minter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yates
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chavez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jiménez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Minter pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Wheeler (Harris II).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_2:24. A_42,665 (41,149).