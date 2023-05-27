Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 31 1 4 1 Stott 2b 4 0 1 1 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 Turner ss 5 0 2 1 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Harper dh 3 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 Murphy c 4 1 2 1 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 Guthrie lf 0 0 0 0 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 2 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 Marsh cf 4 1 1 0 Harris II cf 2 0 0 0 Clemens 1b 4 1 2 0

Philadelphia 000 020 000 — 2 Atlanta 000 000 001 — 1

LOB_Philadelphia 12, Atlanta 5. 2B_Clemens (3), Turner (12), Castellanos (17), Murphy (10), Riley (11). HR_Murphy (11). SB_Turner (7). SF_Stott (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Wheeler W,4-4 8 3 0 0 1 12 Kimbrel S,7-7 1 1 1 1 0 2

Atlanta Morton L,5-5 5 1-3 7 2 2 4 9 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 1 Yates 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 3 Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 1

Minter pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Wheeler (Harris II).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:24. A_42,665 (41,149).