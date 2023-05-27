N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 2

New York Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 7 5 Totals 34 2 8 2 Nimmo cf 2 3 2 0 Blackmon dh 4 1 2 1 Lindor ss 4 2 2 4 Profar lf 4 0 1 0 McNeil 2b 5 0 0 0 Bryant rf 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Díaz c 4 0 0 0 Baty 3b 4 0 2 1 McMahon 3b 3 1 1 1 Vientos ph 1 0 0 0 Castro cf 3 0 1 0 Escobar 3b 0 0 0 0 Grichuk ph 1 0 0 0 Marte rf 4 0 0 0 Jones 1b 3 0 0 0 Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 Trejo 2b 4 0 3 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Tovar ss 3 0 0 0 Álvarez c 3 0 1 0 Moustakas ph 1 0 0 0

New York 200 020 001 — 5 Colorado 010 000 010 — 2

E_Jones (1), Trejo (4). LOB_New York 9, Colorado 7. 2B_Trejo 2 (7). 3B_Nimmo 2 (4). HR_Lindor (8), McMahon (5), Blackmon (4). SF_Lindor (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Scherzer W,4-2 7 6 1 1 0 8 Robertson H,5 1 1 1 1 0 1 Raley H,11 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Ottavino S,5-6 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

Colorado Seabold L,1-2 4 2-3 4 4 3 2 2 Carasiti 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 Bird 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hand 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_Seabold (Álvarez), Hand (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:46. A_30,288 (50,144).