Agencias

NWSL Glance

27 May, 2023
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 4 1 4 16 23 11
San Diego 5 3 1 16 16 11
Gotham FC 5 2 1 16 11 7
Washington 4 1 3 15 11 7
OL Reign 4 3 1 13 13 10
Houston 3 3 3 12 7 9
North Carolina 3 3 2 11 8 9
Louisville 2 2 4 10 11 9
Orlando 3 4 1 10 7 12
Angel City 2 3 3 9 11 13
Kansas City 2 7 0 6 9 18
Chicago 1 6 1 4 11 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 20

Angel City 0, North Carolina 0, tie

Orlando 2, Washington 1

Louisville 2, Kansas City 0

San Diego 3, Houston 0

Sunday, May 21

Portland 4, Chicago 0

Gotham FC 4, OL Reign 1

Friday, May 26

Houston 2, Kansas City 0

Portland 1, San Diego 1, tie

Saturday, May 27

Angel City at OL Reign, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Portland at OL Reign, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Washington, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

San Diego at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 5

Chicago at Angel City, 10 p.m.

SportsAP

La "perla" del Real Madrid que se destaca en el Mundial Sub 20 y buscará darle un golpe histórico a Italia

Alejandro Sanz volvió a causar preocupación entre sus seguidores: "No estoy bien, estoy triste y cansado"

