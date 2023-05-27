Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Daily Playoff Glance

27 May, 2023
All Times EDT

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

(x-if necessary)

Monday, April 17

Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Boston 3, Florida 1

Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, 2OT

Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Tuesday, April 18

N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Winnipeg 5, Vegas 1

Seattle 3, Colorado 1

Wednesday, April 19

Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Florida 6, Boston 3

Dallas 7, Minnesota 3

Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2

Thursday, April 20

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1

Colorado 3, Seattle 2

Vegas 5, Winnipeg 2

Friday, April 21

N.Y. Islanders 5, Carolina 1

Boston 4, Florida 2

Minnesota 5, Dallas 1

Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Saturday, April 22

Vegas 5, Winnipeg 4, 2OT

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, OT

Colorado 6, Seattle 4

Sunday, April 23

Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Boston 6, Florida 2

Dallas 3, Minnesota 2

Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 4, OT

Monday, April 24

New Jersey 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT

Vegas 4, Winnipeg 2

Seattle 3, Colorado 2, OT

Tuesday, April 25

N.Y. Islanders 3, Carolina 2

Dallas 4, Minnesota 0

Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 3

Wednesday, April 26

Florida 4, Boston 3, OT

Seattle 3, Colorado 2

Thursday, April 27

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Vegas 4, Winnipeg 1, Vegas wins series 4 - 1

Friday, April 28

Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT, Carolina wins series 4 - 2

Florida 7, Boston 5

Dallas 4, Minnesota 1, Dallas wins series 4 - 2

Colorado 4, Seattle 1

Saturday, April 29

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT, Toronto wins series 4 - 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 2

Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 4, Edmonton wins series 4 - 2

Sunday, April 30

Florida 4, Boston 3, OT, Florida wins series 4 - 3

Seattle 2, Colorado 1, Seattle wins series 4 - 3

Monday, May 1

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 0, New Jersey wins series 4 - 3

SECOND ROUND

(Best-of-7)

(x-if necessary)

Tuesday, May 2

Florida 4, Toronto 2

Seattle 5, Dallas 4, OT

Wednesday, May 3

Carolina 5, New Jersey 1

Vegas 6, Edmonton 4

Thursday, May 4

Florida 3, Toronto 2

Dallas 4, Seattle 2

Friday, May 5

Carolina 6, New Jersey 1

Saturday, May 6

Edmonton 5, Vegas 1

Sunday, May 7

New Jersey 8, Carolina 4

Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT

Seattle 7, Dallas 2

Monday, May 8

Vegas 5, Edmonton 1

Tuesday, May 9

Carolina 6, New Jersey 1

Dallas 6, Seattle 3

Wednesday, May 10

Toronto 2, Florida 1

Edmonton 4, Vegas 1

Thursday, May 11

Carolina 3, New Jersey 2, OT, Carolina wins series 4 - 1

Dallas 5, Seattle 2

Friday, May 12

Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT, Florida wins series 4 - 1

Vegas 4, Edmonton 3

Saturday, May 13

Seattle 6, Dallas 3

Sunday, May 14

Vegas 5, Edmonton 2, Vegas wins series 4 - 2

Monday, May 15

Dallas 2, Seattle 1, Dallas wins series 4 - 3

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

(x-if necessary)

Thursday, May 18

Florida 3, Carolina 2, 4OT

Friday, May 19

Vegas 4, Dallas 3, OT

Saturday, May 20

Florida 2, Carolina 1, OT

Sunday, May 21

Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT

Monday, May 22

Florida 1, Carolina 0

Tuesday, May 23

Vegas 4, Dallas 0

Wednesday, May 24

Florida 4, Carolina 3, Florida wins series 4 - 0

Thursday, May 25

Dallas 3, Vegas 2, OT, Vegas leads series 3 - 1

Saturday, May 27

Dallas at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 29

x-Vegas at Dallas, TBA

Wednesday, May 31

x-Dallas at Vegas, TBA

