NHL Daily Playoff Glance

All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
(x-if necessary)
Monday, April 17
Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Boston 3, Florida 1
Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, 2OT
Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3, OT
Tuesday, April 18
N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Winnipeg 5, Vegas 1
Seattle 3, Colorado 1
Wednesday, April 19
Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Florida 6, Boston 3
Dallas 7, Minnesota 3
Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 2
Thursday, April 20
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 1
Colorado 3, Seattle 2
Vegas 5, Winnipeg 2
Friday, April 21
N.Y. Islanders 5, Carolina 1
Boston 4, Florida 2
Minnesota 5, Dallas 1
Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Saturday, April 22
Vegas 5, Winnipeg 4, 2OT
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, OT
Colorado 6, Seattle 4
Sunday, April 23
Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Boston 6, Florida 2
Dallas 3, Minnesota 2
Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 4, OT
Monday, April 24
New Jersey 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT
Vegas 4, Winnipeg 2
Seattle 3, Colorado 2, OT
Tuesday, April 25
N.Y. Islanders 3, Carolina 2
Dallas 4, Minnesota 0
Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 3
Wednesday, April 26
Florida 4, Boston 3, OT
Seattle 3, Colorado 2
Thursday, April 27
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 0
Vegas 4, Winnipeg 1, Vegas wins series 4 - 1
Friday, April 28
Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT, Carolina wins series 4 - 2
Florida 7, Boston 5
Dallas 4, Minnesota 1, Dallas wins series 4 - 2
Colorado 4, Seattle 1
Saturday, April 29
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT, Toronto wins series 4 - 2
N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 2
Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 4, Edmonton wins series 4 - 2
Sunday, April 30
Florida 4, Boston 3, OT, Florida wins series 4 - 3
Seattle 2, Colorado 1, Seattle wins series 4 - 3
Monday, May 1
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 0, New Jersey wins series 4 - 3
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-7)
(x-if necessary)
Tuesday, May 2
Florida 4, Toronto 2
Seattle 5, Dallas 4, OT
Wednesday, May 3
Carolina 5, New Jersey 1
Vegas 6, Edmonton 4
Thursday, May 4
Florida 3, Toronto 2
Dallas 4, Seattle 2
Friday, May 5
Carolina 6, New Jersey 1
Saturday, May 6
Edmonton 5, Vegas 1
Sunday, May 7
New Jersey 8, Carolina 4
Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT
Seattle 7, Dallas 2
Monday, May 8
Vegas 5, Edmonton 1
Tuesday, May 9
Carolina 6, New Jersey 1
Dallas 6, Seattle 3
Wednesday, May 10
Toronto 2, Florida 1
Edmonton 4, Vegas 1
Thursday, May 11
Carolina 3, New Jersey 2, OT, Carolina wins series 4 - 1
Dallas 5, Seattle 2
Friday, May 12
Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT, Florida wins series 4 - 1
Vegas 4, Edmonton 3
Saturday, May 13
Seattle 6, Dallas 3
Sunday, May 14
Vegas 5, Edmonton 2, Vegas wins series 4 - 2
Monday, May 15
Dallas 2, Seattle 1, Dallas wins series 4 - 3
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
(x-if necessary)
Thursday, May 18
Florida 3, Carolina 2, 4OT
Friday, May 19
Vegas 4, Dallas 3, OT
Saturday, May 20
Florida 2, Carolina 1, OT
Sunday, May 21
Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT
Monday, May 22
Florida 1, Carolina 0
Tuesday, May 23
Vegas 4, Dallas 0
Wednesday, May 24
Florida 4, Carolina 3, Florida wins series 4 - 0
Thursday, May 25
Dallas 3, Vegas 2, OT, Vegas leads series 3 - 1
Saturday, May 27
Dallas at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Monday, May 29
x-Vegas at Dallas, TBA
Wednesday, May 31
x-Dallas at Vegas, TBA