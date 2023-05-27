Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
MLS Glance

27 May, 2023
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 9 1 3 30 21 14
Nashville 7 3 4 25 19 9
New England 7 3 3 24 19 14
Atlanta 6 4 4 22 28 24
Philadelphia 6 4 3 21 20 14
D.C. United 5 5 4 19 19 16
Orlando City 5 4 4 19 16 16
Columbus 5 5 3 18 25 17
Charlotte FC 5 6 3 18 19 25
New York City FC 4 5 4 16 15 16
New York 3 4 7 16 10 12
Inter Miami CF 5 8 0 15 14 17
CF Montréal 5 8 0 15 12 22
Chicago 3 4 6 15 18 21
Toronto FC 2 5 7 13 13 18

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 7 1 4 25 23 10
Seattle 7 5 2 23 20 13
Saint Louis City SC 7 4 1 22 26 13
FC Dallas 6 3 4 22 16 13
San Jose 5 5 3 18 17 18
Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 12 14
Vancouver 4 4 5 17 18 14
Portland 4 6 4 16 18 20
Austin FC 4 5 4 16 13 18
Houston 4 5 3 15 11 11
Real Salt Lake 4 6 3 15 13 22
Colorado 2 6 6 12 12 21
Sporting Kansas City 2 8 4 10 9 21
LA Galaxy 2 8 3 9 10 23

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 20

Nashville 2, Charlotte FC 1

Cincinnati 3, Columbus 2

D.C. United 3, LA Galaxy 0

Orlando City 3, Miami 1

New York 2, CF Montréal 1

Philadelphia 3, New England 0

Austin FC 1, Toronto FC 0

Atlanta 3, Chicago 3, tie

Houston 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 2

Saint Louis City SC 4, Sporting Kansas City 0

Los Angeles FC 2, San Jose 1

Minnesota 1, Portland 0

Vancouver 2, Seattle 0

Saturday, May 27

Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

New England at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd.

San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

New England at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

