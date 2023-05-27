Houston 5, Oakland 2

Houston Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 9 4 Totals 32 2 5 2 Altuve 2b 5 1 2 0 Ruiz cf 4 0 1 0 Dubón ss 4 0 0 0 Noda 1b 4 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 2 1 0 0 Rooker dh 4 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 2 2 1 S.Brown lf 4 1 1 2 Tucker rf 3 1 2 0 Pérez c 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Laureano rf 4 0 0 0 Julks lf 4 0 2 3 Díaz 2b 3 0 1 0 Meyers cf 4 0 1 0 Peterson 3b 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 Allen ss 2 0 0 0

Houston 014 000 000 — 5 Oakland 000 000 200 — 2

E_Pérez (2). DP_Houston 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Houston 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Altuve (2). HR_S.Brown (3). SB_Ruiz (27), Julks (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston H.Brown W,5-1 7 4 2 2 1 10 Neris H,7 1 1 0 0 0 2 Pressly S,9-9 1 0 0 0 0 3

Oakland Kaprielian L,0-5 5 8 5 4 2 4 Erceg 1 1 0 0 0 1 Moll 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Martínez 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Kaprielian.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:23. A_13,345 (46,847).