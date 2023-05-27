Houston 5, Oakland 2

27 May, 2023
|Houston
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|4
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dubón ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rooker dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|S.Brown lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Julks lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Allen ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|014
|000
|000
|—
|5
|Oakland
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
E_Pérez (2). DP_Houston 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Houston 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Altuve (2). HR_S.Brown (3). SB_Ruiz (27), Julks (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|H.Brown W,5-1
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|10
|Neris H,7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly S,9-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Oakland
|Kaprielian L,0-5
|5
|8
|5
|4
|2
|4
|Erceg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moll
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martínez
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Kaprielian.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:23. A_13,345 (46,847).