Agencias

Houston 5, Oakland 2

27 May, 2023
Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 9 4 Totals 32 2 5 2
Altuve 2b 5 1 2 0 Ruiz cf 4 0 1 0
Dubón ss 4 0 0 0 Noda 1b 4 0 1 0
Alvarez dh 2 1 0 0 Rooker dh 4 1 1 0
Bregman 3b 4 2 2 1 S.Brown lf 4 1 1 2
Tucker rf 3 1 2 0 Pérez c 4 0 0 0
J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Laureano rf 4 0 0 0
Julks lf 4 0 2 3 Díaz 2b 3 0 1 0
Meyers cf 4 0 1 0 Peterson 3b 3 0 0 0
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 Allen ss 2 0 0 0
Houston 014 000 000 5
Oakland 000 000 200 2

E_Pérez (2). DP_Houston 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Houston 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Altuve (2). HR_S.Brown (3). SB_Ruiz (27), Julks (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
H.Brown W,5-1 7 4 2 2 1 10
Neris H,7 1 1 0 0 0 2
Pressly S,9-9 1 0 0 0 0 3
Oakland
Kaprielian L,0-5 5 8 5 4 2 4
Erceg 1 1 0 0 0 1
Moll 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Martínez 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Kaprielian.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:23. A_13,345 (46,847).

